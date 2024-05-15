This garden dining set is one of M&S's bestsellers and it's easy to see why – it's perfect for small gardens

Right now is pretty much the perfect time to get your garden furniture sorted ahead of the al-fresco hosting season. That’s why Marks & Spencer’s Lois 4-seater garden dining set caught our eye – and we’re not the only ones as the set is one of the brand’s bestselling garden furniture.

Making it to the top of our best garden furniture list, the M&S Lois 4-seater set consists of a square metal table with curved edges and four matching woven chairs. And it’s not only a budget-friendly design, selling for £349, but also the perfect small garden idea as it doesn’t take much space.

I had first-hand experience with this lovely set just last week at the M&S summer press day and instantly loved it for the stylish, modern look, as well as its soft teal colour – which is one of the two new on-trend colours launched for spring and summer 2024.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

M&S Lois 4-seater garden dining set

Green is one of the biggest garden trends of this year when it comes to garden furniture. As we’ve seen with the popularity of George Home’s metal slat garden bench set in olive green, which closely resembles the cult favourite that’s the HAY Palissade garden furniture.

So it’s no surprise that after launching the Lois 4-seater set last year in a natural rattan colourway with a grey metal frame, this season, M&S added not one but two options in different shades of green to the line up – the aforementioned soft teal and olive.

‘Featuring a contemporary design comprising of a sleek metal table and woven accent chairs, the Lois 4-Seater Dining Set is ideal for hosting summer gatherings,’ says Karen Thomas, head of design at M&S Home.

‘Whether enjoying breakfast in the garden or hosting evening dinner parties with friends, this set promises effortless style, with its range of mood-boosting colours adding a touch of playfulness to any outdoor setting. This stylish set also makes no compromise on durability and value with a powder-coated finish which offers lasting quality at an excellent price point.’

(Image credit: M&S Home)

So it’s no surprise that it’s a very high-in-demand design that’s consistently topping the bestsellers list and regularly sells out. Just last week, the natural colourway was out of stock. And while it’s now back, the olive option just sold out this week.

George Home Metal Slat 3 Piece Bench Set £249 at ASDA As we already mentioned, we love this set for its sleek design that's very reminiscent of the high-end (and rather pricey) HAY Palissade. Habitat Hector 4 Seater Rattan Effect Patio Set - Green £300 at Argos This set is currently one of the bestselling designs in Habitat's garden furniture collection. And in terms of looks, it's also the closest to the M&S Lois 4-seater with the woven chairs and small table - only this one is round and comes with a glass table top. Kashayla 3-Piece Bistro Set with Foldable Table and Chairs £106.99 at Wayfair If you're looking for something even smaller and more affordable, then this Wayfair set will fit even on the smallest of balconies without losing out on style, owing to the chic mint green shade.

So if you want to get your hands on this stunner of a set, then better be quick. We’re pretty sure it won’t hang around for long before selling out again. But if it does come to that, then these are a few other green garden dining sets that we're also loving at the moment. You're welcome!