IKEA is selling the most stylish retro garden parasol I’ve seen this year – I can’t believe it costs less than £20

The sun has finally started to shine, and as if on cue, IKEA has just dropped a statement garden parasol for just £19, and along with its bargain price, I’m impressed with its retro style.

There's no question that parasols were the defining garden shade idea last year, and will be once again this year. So, I’d be willing to bet that many households are looking to shop for the best garden parasols right now.

May I suggest the IKEA STRANDÖN Bright Orange Parasol (£19) as a contender? Under £20, it’s one of the most affordable parasols I’ve seen, while its fun, retro print makes it one of the most stylish.

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IKEA StrandÖn Parasol - Bright Orange 140 Cm £19 at IKEA

Honestly, IKEA’s garden range has been brilliant this year. From their small-garden approved garden cabinet to the ever-so chic plant stand , the Swedish retailer is feeding us the perfect amount of style and practicality.

Featuring bold orange splodges and a rich orange pole, the STRANDÖN is certainly eye-catching. It reminds me of the Habitat x Scion range , particularly their Mr Fox print Parasol (£30) , which is a similar shade of orange.

IKEA’s orange STRANDÖN parasol is as functional as it is pretty. It has a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) rating of 50+, which means it will block 98% of ultraviolet radiation. The pole is made from steel with a powder coating to help it stand firm in your garden - a must, considering unpredictable British weather.

The parasol comes apart into two sections, fitting in it’s own slim bag, which is also adorned in the same bold orange splodged print. Because of this, the parasol is both easy to store in small gardens and sheds, and fully portable, too - so you can even take it to the beach.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

I’m a big fan of the parasol’s scalloped edges, which add extra style and flair. This, and fringing, is typical of the designer-look parasols, such as Cox & Cox’s Retro Parasol (£165) or La Redoute’s Biara Fringed Parasol Garden Umbrella (£99.99) . But, at just £19, IKEA is proving that an attractive parasol doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

IKEA’s STRANDÖN parasol has already garnered a few reviews online, with shoppers loving the stylish buy as much as we do.

‘Colour amazing, very well made, excellent value,’ one summed up.

Based on the excellent price and stunning design, I don’t believe this parasol will be in stock for long. So, I’ve tracked down a few more stylish options you can shop online.

Habitat Habitat Sunbeam 1.6m Garden Parasol - Green & White £30 at Argos You can't beat a classic striped parasol, and this Habitat option is a stunner! It's a classic choice that won't go out of style. Habitat x Scion Habitat X Scion 1.6m Garden Parasol - Kukkia Print £30 at Habitat If you love bold prints, this is the parasol for you. I love it's quirky design! George Home Riviera Stripe Parasol £59 at George Home It's easy to see how this parasol sold out last year. It's vintage design looks so chic, it will instantly make your garden look expensive.

A garden parasol has the power to make your garden look instantly stylish. And for less than £20, IKEA is doing all the hard work for you.