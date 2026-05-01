IKEA is selling the most stylish retro garden parasol I’ve seen this year – I can’t believe it costs less than £20
I had to double-take when I saw the price of IKEA's new garden parasol
The sun has finally started to shine, and as if on cue, IKEA has just dropped a statement garden parasol for just £19, and along with its bargain price, I’m impressed with its retro style.
There's no question that parasols were the defining garden shade idea last year, and will be once again this year. So, I’d be willing to bet that many households are looking to shop for the best garden parasols right now.
May I suggest the IKEA STRANDÖN Bright Orange Parasol (£19) as a contender? Under £20, it’s one of the most affordable parasols I’ve seen, while its fun, retro print makes it one of the most stylish.Article continues below
Honestly, IKEA’s garden range has been brilliant this year. From their small-garden approved garden cabinet to the ever-so chic plant stand, the Swedish retailer is feeding us the perfect amount of style and practicality.
Featuring bold orange splodges and a rich orange pole, the STRANDÖN is certainly eye-catching. It reminds me of the Habitat x Scion range, particularly their Mr Fox print Parasol (£30), which is a similar shade of orange.
IKEA’s orange STRANDÖN parasol is as functional as it is pretty. It has a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) rating of 50+, which means it will block 98% of ultraviolet radiation. The pole is made from steel with a powder coating to help it stand firm in your garden - a must, considering unpredictable British weather.
The parasol comes apart into two sections, fitting in it’s own slim bag, which is also adorned in the same bold orange splodged print. Because of this, the parasol is both easy to store in small gardens and sheds, and fully portable, too - so you can even take it to the beach.
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I’m a big fan of the parasol’s scalloped edges, which add extra style and flair. This, and fringing, is typical of the designer-look parasols, such as Cox & Cox’s Retro Parasol (£165) or La Redoute’s Biara Fringed Parasol Garden Umbrella (£99.99). But, at just £19, IKEA is proving that an attractive parasol doesn’t have to cost a fortune.
IKEA’s STRANDÖN parasol has already garnered a few reviews online, with shoppers loving the stylish buy as much as we do.
‘Colour amazing, very well made, excellent value,’ one summed up.
Based on the excellent price and stunning design, I don’t believe this parasol will be in stock for long. So, I’ve tracked down a few more stylish options you can shop online.
A garden parasol has the power to make your garden look instantly stylish. And for less than £20, IKEA is doing all the hard work for you.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!