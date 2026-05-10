H&M's minimalist garden parasol will give your garden an instant glow-up – its quiet luxury style is perfect for serving up a seriously hotel-chic look

As the weather starts to heat up, it's time to consider how to add a little shade relief to a garden, and it is H&M’s £60 cream Vazzano Parasol that I keep coming back to. Its quiet luxury style is perfect for serving up a seriously hotel-chic look.

While there’s no shortage of best parasols to ground, I love the effortless style that comes with H&M. After all, if you’re going to invest in the must-have garden accessory this summer, you might as well pick the best-looking one.

There’s no denying that parasols are a must-have for 2026, and the H&M Vazzano Parasol is a subtle yet chic choice that will make your garden look like the grounds of a posh hotel.

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H&M Vazzano 2.7m Parasol £59.99 at H&M If you want effortlessly chic garden furniture, this parasol is perfect. Wayfair.co.uk Freeport Park Mckenney 2m Traditional Parasol Was £30, now £24.99 at WayFair If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, this Wayfair option looks just as stylish.

It feels like we’re a little spoiled for choice with all the stylish parasols on sale right now. If you're partial to colour, striped parasols like George Home’s Riviera Stripe Parasol (£59) are worth your while; meanwhile, Maximalists should indulge in the latest Habitat x Scion collection (I like the £30 fringed Jackfruit parasol ).

But if you’re after something a little more classic, this H&M pick is a great choice. The 2.7m parasol operates via a tilt-and-crank mechanism, offering easy adjustment. The base is made from an equal mix of steel and aluminium, and the shade itself is polyester - a standard material for budget parasols due to its durability, affordability, and UV protection.

(Image credit: H&M)

The shade itself is a simple and elegant cream. There’s also a rectangular-shaped Vazzano parasol on offer for £69.99. At 2x3m, it’s large enough to cover your garden furniture, making al fresco dining comfortable in hot weather. It also sports a neutral colourway to suit any garden.

Neither parasol comes with a base, so you will have to buy that separately. Luckily, there are plenty of stylish options on offer, including the granite VanHaus Parasol Base (£43.99, Amazon) . This base is a hefty 22kg to keep your parasol from blowing over, and it has pole adapters so you can adjust it to fit your parasol pole. More affordable options include Argos Home’s Concrete Parasol Base (£35) , which fits most standard parasols or the Strata Plastic Parasol Base (£12, Argos) , which you fill with sand or water to hold your parasol in place.

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I’m loving the minimalist appeal of H&M’s Vazzano parasol. It blends into your garden, rather than dominating, making your space look effortlessly stylish in the process.