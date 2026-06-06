How to shade a garden on a budget – 4 affordable ways to create a cool summer retreat

Hosting guests under the hot summer sun doesn’t have to cost the earth – there are plenty of budget-friendly ways to shade a garden, for a start.

In fact, many of the best garden shade ideas are really gentle on the wallet. There’s a lot you can do with a shade sail, for example, and there are plenty of other stylish products that look a lot more expensive than they really are.

Here’s a list of budget-friendly ways to shade a garden this summer.

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1. Use a shade sail

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One of the most budget-friendly ways to shade a garden? Put up a shade sail – it’s the perfect solution for shading small gardens or a hosting area in a larger space.

‘Shade sails can be attached to fences, walls or posts, and are a simple way to give a garden a more contemporary feel without a big investment,’ agrees Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

There are a few things you’ll need to consider before installing a shade sail, from measuring up to toggling the best tension, but they’re ultra-versatile, affordable and relatively easy to set up once you know how.

You can order a water-resistant 3-metre Kookaburra shade sail for just £17.98 from Amazon (it’s available in 10 different colours!).

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