Lidl is selling the chicest garden parasol for under £15 – it could easily be mistaken for this £70 John Lewis alternative

Garden furniture season is upon us, and by that I mean now is the best time to invest in new pieces or whip your current seating set up into shape for the arrival of the UK’s first bank holiday of 2026. If you’re due an upgrade, Lidl is offering some seriously chic garden furniture buys, including a £15 parasol that could rival one currently on sale at John Lewis for £71.

While Lidl might not be your first thought when thinking about where to buy garden furniture , this latest drop, which lands in stores on Thursday (2 April), has honestly impressed me. It looks stylish, is incredibly affordable and is, of course, practical.

Garden parasols were quickly crowned as a must-have feature of any stylish garden, and we’re seeing this trend continue into summer 2026. They were also quick to sell out, so I’d recommend buying your dream parasol soon rather than later this year.

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(Image credit: Lidl)

At just £14.99, Lidl’s parasol designs are some of the cheapest I’ve seen this year, and look incredibly chic, too. They're similar to John Lewis’ Wood-Effect Wind-Up Parasol (was £89, now £71.20) , or Habitat’s 2.7m Water Repellent Garden Parasol (£75) .

The Lidl parasol has effective UV protection, is water repellent, and its height is adjustable from 168cm to 248cm. However, it doesn’t come with a stand. The pole bottom is 32mm thick, and would fit a base like Dunelm’s Black Concrete Parasol Base (£25) , which is designed for poles between 30mm and 38mm in thickness.

As well as the parasol, I also think the Livarno Home Garden Sofa Set (£79.99) is worth looking at. Ideal for gardens, patios and balconies, this set consists of two chairs, a sofa and a coffee table. UV and weather-resistant, it has a power-coated steel frame, and the table has a high-quality black glass top, so you can expect it to be sturdy.

It’s also £20 cheaper than when it first went on sale last June (it was originally £99.99). While it’s definitely not the most exciting garden furniture set to look at, it is incredibly affordable and looks quite smart.

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Lidl Livarno Home Garden Sofa Set £79.99 at Lidl The Lidl sofa set is only available in the black colourway, but is a bargain price if you need to fill your garden on a budget and like a sleek monochrome aesthetic. Habitat Habitat Stripe 4 Seater Metal Patio Set - Grey Was £150, Now £120 at Habitat If you are looking for something a little jazzier for your garden, this striped metal patio set is similar to style to the Lidl version and currently reduced by 20% with code GREEN20.

Alternative deals

If you don’t have a Lidl local to you, I’ve tracked down a few more affordable garden furniture buys that you can shop online.