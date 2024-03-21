Aldi is selling a portable BBQ that will make al fresco dining possible anywhere – and it's only £49.99

Aldi is selling a portable barbecue that will be the perfect companion for camping, travelling, and all sorts of outdoor fun this spring and summer. Coming to stores this Sunday the 24th of March at under £50, take our word for it when we say that this is a launch you don't want to miss out on.

Do you want to know what the promise of warm weather calls for? Finally bringing out your best BBQ after having it tucked away during these dreary winter months. While a larger grill makes for the ideal addition to a garden for al fresco dining all season, having one of the best portable BBQs is a must if you want to continue serving up delicious food even away from home.

Whether you're camping in the woods or are on a beach day out (we know it might seem a little early to be thinking about that, but let a girl dream), we think Aldi's new portable barbecue is the missing piece to the puzzle. Or, maybe you just have a really small garden and want to use it at home – rest assured that works, too.

Aldi portable barbecue

We're calling it now: the sellout Gardenline Portable Barbecue with Fan is sure to earn a spot in your on-the-go outdoor kitchen setup. Seeing as a gorgeous, sunny day isn't quite complete without the smell of food cooking on the barbecue, this charcoal barbecue is perfect for a fast and easy grill.

Battery-powered and complete with an integrated fan, this barbecue features a stainless steel grill rack, a dishwasher-safe reflector bowl, removable charcoal basket and silicone feet. What's more, it even comes with batteries included so you can instantly use it out of the box. Simply add charcoal and proceed as usual.

Measuring approximately 35cm and sporting a dark green and cream colourway, it's also a treat to the eyes that looks sleek and stylish. We'll be accepting no clunky eyesores at our BBQs, that's for sure.

Better yet, it even comes with a handy storage bag with two handles, making it easy to transport and keeping it in tip-top shape between uses, which is certainly a win-win in our books.

Aldi's portable barbecue will be available to shop in stores this Sunday the 24th of March onwards, while stocks last.

However, if you don't have the privilege of living near an Aldi store or are just in the market for similar options, we've popped a couple of our top portable BBQ picks below for you to shop.

Seeing as the new Aldi BBQ pizza oven also hit shelves today (21st of March), it's clear that they're already well ahead of the game in terms of prepping us for the sun. With its space-saving design and affordable price, we wouldn't be surprised if Aldi's portable barbecue sold out quickly yet another time. That being said, we'd suggest acting fast to avoid disappointment.

Is anyone else itching for a BBQ in the sun now, too?