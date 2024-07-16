I've tested a *lot* of Amazon garden furniture – these are the buys I have in my own garden
This is the Amazon garden furniture I have in my own garden that I think is actually worth the cash
We all like a bargain, and Amazon Prime Day can be a great opportunity to stock up on outdoor essentials for less, whether that's compost, bird food, or lawn seed.
However, shopping for larger purchases on Amazon can be a bit hit and miss in my experience, especially if you're looking for something that's build to last, like the best garden furniture.
Luckily, I've worked on garden furniture content for Ideal Home for the past three years, and in that time I've tested products from several brands with Amazon storefronts that have really impressed me in terms of quality, style, and price.
The Amazon garden furniture I'd recommend
I've tried and tested this furniture in my own garden, and if you're looking to snap up some Amazon garden furniture this Prime Day, I can highly recommend it.
Nothing says 'lazy summer day' quite like swinging in a hammock, and I think this is a great buy. Having tried several without, I'd *always* recommend opting for a hammock with a spacer bar, and this option feels sturdy and well made. Plus, its generous size means there's room to stretch out.
Similar bistro sets can cost twice as much as this Harbour Housewares design, so I wasn't sure what to expect before it arrived. However, I couldn't be more impressed. I have the black version but there are several other colourways available. It's perfect for my small garden as its folding design is easy to store.
A wooden Adirondack chair is a timeless classic, perfect for arranging around one of the best fire pits on the market to chat with friends as the sun goes down. Made from durable acacia wood this VonHaus option comes in a range of colourways with plenty of matching furniture available.
If your garden is lacking trees big enough to hang a hammock between, then you're going to need a hammock stand. I have this black metal option on my patio. It's sturdier than I expected and easy enough to assemble, with eight sections you slot together and hooks for the hammock.
I think this deckchair is *far* more comfortable than most, and looks super stylish on the patio. The frame folds and is made from aluminium meaning it's lightweight and weather-resistant. Mine has been stored in my shed for a few years now without showing any signs of rust.
If you don't have the space for a full-size hammock in your garden then this hanging hammock chair is a great space-saving alternative. It's well made and feels sturdy and comfortable to sit in, plus it comes in several colourways. I think it's the perfect space to get comfortable with a good book on a warm summer's day.
Where to shop garden furniture on Amazon
It can be easy to get carried away by low prices on Amazon Prime Day, and in my experience, the quality of products can be mixed.
As we've probably all experienced at some point, you can read all of the specifications and all of the reviews for a product, and sometimes still end up with a disappointing dud rather than a great deal.
This is my list of the garden furniture brand's with Amazon storefronts that – based on my testing experience – I'm happy to recommend.
- Lafuma Mobilier: high-quality space-saving aluminium outdoor furniture
- VonHaus: practical garden furniture at affordable prices
- SONGMICS: budget garden decor and accessories
- Harbour Housewares: stylish garden furniture and decor
Alternatives to Amazon
Of course, not everyone wants to shop on Amazon. Often buying direct from the brand will mean a wider selection of products to choose from, and sometimes even better deals!
- Lafuma Mobilier: a far wider choice of colour options available direct
- VonHaus: a much wider selection of garden furniture available direct
- SONGMICS: a lot more products to choose from if you shop direct
So, that's this summer's outdoor seating sorted. Now we just need to hope for some sun to go with it so we can roll out the BBQ and get stuck into enjoying the garden!
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor. She’s spent the last three years researching and testing all things sleep for our audiences whether that’s sorting the wheat from the chaff in our hunt for the best mattress or learning about materials to uncover the best duvet for various sleep needs. She also lends her expertise to our furniture guides, sharing her design knowledge with our readers to help them choose the right sofa for their interior or the best garden furniture for their outside space.
By Kayleigh Dray
