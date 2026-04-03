Anthropologie’s new Farm Rio home collab starts from just £8 – and it’s summer maximalism at its best

Anthropologie has just launched a brand new home collab with Brazilian fashion favourite Farm Rio, and it's shaping up to be one of the most joyful interiors drops of the summer. Even better? Prices start from just £8.

The limited-edition range is designed with indoor-outdoor living in mind. Think tropical foliage, playful motifs and richly layered textures inspired by Rio de Janeiro – just in time for alfresco dining season.

From statement tableware to bold textiles, the Anthropologie x Farm Rio homeware collection is made for hosting, and it’s already catching attention for its feel-good, maximalist style. Consider this your sign to bring fashion's most joyful prints into your home.

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Anthropologie x Farm Rio

(Image credit: Anthropologie x Farm Rio)

This latest launch marks a major milestone for the two brands, expanding their long-standing partnership (which began in 2017) beyond fashion and into a full homeware offering. With Farm Rio already one of the most searched terms on the Anthro site, and their previous collections going viral on social media, it was about time for homeware to get its day in the sun.

The collab leans into Farm Rio’s 'Home Soul' philosophy – the idea that your home should feel layered, expressive and full of personality. The result is a curated range of tabletop pieces, textiles and décor designed to bring warmth and energy into everyday spaces.

I've always adored Anthropologie's homeware collections, and the cult Farm Rio brand is consistently at the top of my wishlist for my summer wardrobe so I, for one, couldn't be much more excited about this launch!

(Image credit: Anthropologie x Farm Rio)

What to shop

The Anthropologie x Farm Rio homeware collection leans fully into maximalism, with each piece bursting with personality. There's a lot of tropical foliage, Farm Rio's signature banana motif and bold animal designs to play with.

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