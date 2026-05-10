Primark has just dropped a new quiet luxury homeware collection – these 6 under £30 buys will make your home look instantly more expensive
The subtle design features will instantly upgrade your space
Primark’s elevated home and fashion range, ‘The Edit’, has returned for summer, and if you’re looking for elevated, luxe-look styles to act as finishing touches in your home, you’ve come to the right place.
Offering designer-look homeware at Primark, I’ve started to look forward to seeing the latest ‘The Edit’ collections, but this one may be my favourite yet. Featuring everything from scents to crockery, this latest range has a tropical theme, yet is devoid of garish colours, exuding a quiet luxury edge instead.
If you want homeware that is summery yet elevated and minimal, this collection is for you. And these are my top six picks from the new range.
Alternatives
While Primark does offer a ‘Click & Collect’ service, not all of us are lucky enough to have a Primark local to us. So, I’ve tracked down a few more similar styles you can shop online.
If you’re looking for a home decor trend that will give your home a subtle, elevated look, Primark is a great place to look. This latest designer-look collection will add the subtle finishing touches that will give your home an elegant hotel-style look.
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!