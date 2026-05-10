Primark has just dropped a new quiet luxury homeware collection – these 6 under £30 buys will make your home look instantly more expensive

Primark’s elevated home and fashion range, ‘The Edit’, has returned for summer, and if you’re looking for elevated, luxe-look styles to act as finishing touches in your home, you’ve come to the right place.

Offering designer-look homeware at Primark, I’ve started to look forward to seeing the latest ‘The Edit’ collections , but this one may be my favourite yet. Featuring everything from scents to crockery, this latest range has a tropical theme, yet is devoid of garish colours, exuding a quiet luxury edge instead.

If you want homeware that is summery yet elevated and minimal, this collection is for you. And these are my top six picks from the new range.

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While Primark does offer a ‘ Click & Collect’ service , not all of us are lucky enough to have a Primark local to us. So, I’ve tracked down a few more similar styles you can shop online.

Next Set of 2 Multi Colour Palm Tree Side Plates £16 at Primark If you're a fan of the palm print, these side plates from Next are equally as charming as Primark. Dunelm Broderie Anglaise Cotton Tablecloth £20 at Dunelm Simple and rustic, this pretty tablecloth will add some elegance to your dinner party. John Lewis John Lewis Stacking Bowls, Set of 3, 12.5cm, Fsc-Certified (mango Wood) £18 at John Lewis Serve in style with this matching set. Who new three John Lewis bowls would be cheaper than one of Primark's?

If you’re looking for a home decor trend that will give your home a subtle, elevated look, Primark is a great place to look. This latest designer-look collection will add the subtle finishing touches that will give your home an elegant hotel-style look.

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