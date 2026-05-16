B&Q's chic garden furniture set looks twice the price it actually is – it will have all your guests guessing where it's from

If you'd like to spend the next Bank Holiday weekend in your garden, catching some sun and perhaps even dusting off your BBQ, then you need to consider where you'll be sitting. If your current garden furniture set can't be rescued by a deep clean, then I'm here with good news: I've spotted so many bargain garden furniture sets, all at B&Q, believe it or not. I was browsing in a store the other day and truly couldn't believe my eyes. But one style in particular caught my eye, as its green colourway brings a refined vibe to your outside space.

The Giza Green Metal 4 Seater Coffee set is a bargain at £550 for 4 pieces — one 2-seater sofa, 2 armchairs and a coffee table. And it isn't just its design that's made it a contender for the best garden furniture, it's equally as practical since its cushions have removable covers for easy upkeep, plus the chairs swivel for added comfort.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, there's also the fact that it comes wrapped in a 5-year guarantee for peace of mind.

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B&Q GoodHome Giza Green Metal 4 Seater Coffee Set £550 at B&Q A cheap price for a 4-seater set, this green set is made from powder-coated steel, with polyester cushions that feature removable covers for ease.

Not sure how to style this set? If you've got the space, style it all together — even better, place it surrounding a fire pit and style its table to the side of the set, so it's still within reach.

If you haven't got the luxury of the necessary wriggle room for the whole set, then it's a good job that it's flexible. Place its swivel chairs in one corner, for enjoying your morning coffee in the sunshine. Pair it with an outdoor side table if you think you'll need it. Then, let the 2-seater sofa and coffee table take centre stage in the corner of your garden that you usually use to entertain. That's technically 2 for 1...

(Image credit: B&Q)

As far as garden accessories go, this set would work perfectly styled with the right outdoor rug. Go for something neutral like this jute design from B&Q.

The scatter cushions in the photo aren't included, but this might just be a good thing. Go for these green scallop edge cushions for added luxury, or choose this boucle option to inject a new texture into the scene.

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(Image credit: B&Q)

While this set is new to B&Q, so it doesn't have hundreds of reviews to back it up, it does boast a 4.9-star rating from 9 happy recent reviewers.

'Was looking for a set for my new patio for a while, it wasn't the style or design I was looking for, but I sat on it randomly in the shop, and it was a lot more comfy than a lot of way more expensive sets I had tried,' says one shopper.

Not just for your garden, one reviewer wrote: 'absolutely delighted with this sofa set. It’s being used in our sunroom but it’s ideal to take outside too. The quality is great, it comes in a huge box and was put together without any issues.'

Alternative sets from B&Q

B&Q GoodHome Riveo Natural Wooden 5 Seater Modular corner Garden furniture set £675 at B&Q This wooden set seats 5 and it comes with a spacious table for various drinks and snacks to sit on. It oozes comfort, while its cushions boast removable covers for easy cleaning. B&Q GoodHome Omalos Beige Metal 2 seater Bistro set £300 at B&Q Boasting a similar design to the green set with rounded swivel chairs, this bistro option is perfect for smaller spaces, for enjoying your morning coffee al fresco. Included comes 2 chairs and a small table, while its steel construction proves to be sturdy. B&Q UK Leisure World Green aluminium metal rattan wicker 4 seater bistro table and chairs £399.99 at B&Q Green in colour and made from aluminium, this set seats 4 and it arrives fully assembled. The chairs boast a slight recline, so that you can use them for chilling.