If this heatwave has left you realising that your patio lacks a decent bistro set, then I have some good news for you: Morrisons has dropped pastel-hued bistro and patio sets for £50 and under.

At Ideal Home, we’re firm believers that the best garden furniture should be stylish, but also affordable. Hence, the latest garden seating ideas from Morrisons’ home brand, Nutmeg, caught my eye.

If you have a small garden or patio, these colourful sets are perfect for brightening up your space, without breaking the bank.

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When I first spotted the Nutmeg Metal Bistro set and the Aztec Patio Set, I thought it looked incredibly similar to Habitat’s Eve Folding Metal Garden Bistro Set (£70) , but at an even more affordable price point.

Nutmeg’s bistro set is £25 cheaper and available in brighter colours - pastel pink, yellow and rich green. If you're working to a smaller budget, this is a great choice. Suitable for two people, the bistro set consists of two chairs and a circular table. It’s perfect for taking your morning coffee on the patio, or for balcony spaces which are famously short on space.

While most budget garden furniture tends to be simplistic in looks, this is not the case for the Nutmeg Bistro Set. Colourful garden furniture has been a trend for a few years, and I love that the supermarket brand has embraced this. These pretty, bright sets are perfect for adding a pop of colour to your outdoor spaces. And despite having a fun appearance, it also looks stylish and well finished.

(Image credit: Nutmeg at Morrisons)

For an extra five pounds, you can snap up the Nutmeg Aztec Patio Sets (£50), which are available in either peach or blue tile. Offering a low-slung, almost boxy frame, these chairs look incredibly comfy, encouraging you to lean back when you sit in them.

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Plus, the chairs have a funky geometric design which will really make them stand out in your garden. I also love the coffee table that comes with the set, which features a two-tone colour scheme which gives the set a more ‘high-end’ look.

Alternatively, I’ve tracked down a few more colourful garden furniture sets you can shop online.

Will you be adding a pop of colour to your patio this summer?

Habitat Habitat Eden 2 Seater Metal Bistro Set £65 at Habitat This teracotta shade looks lovely. It's a perfect contrast against the greenery of a garden. Wayfair.co.uk 17 Stories Rattan Bistro Set | Wayfair.co.uk Was £196.80, now £106.99 at WayFair This patio set is so fun! I'm a big fan of it's refreshing blue shade, while it's stylish rattan material makes it look expensive. Garden Stories Garden Stories X Anouska Harbour Sunset Bistro Set £160 at QVC I can't get over how good this rattan bistro set look! It's a little more pricey but I think it's worth every penny.