B&M has nailed 2025's breakout garden furniture trend - it's one of the most affordable and stylish I've seen

Get the luxe look for less

B&amp;M Hampshire swivel chair on a sunny beach next to a blue beach hut.
(Image credit: B&M)
Jump to category:
Kezia Reynolds's avatar
By
published

If you want to get your hands on some of the comfiest garden furniture, then listen up. B&M’s Swivel Hampshire Chair is embracing one of the year’s newest (and comfiest) seating trends - and guess what, it’s £100 cheaper than the George Home Swivel Moon Chair.

Functional yet elegant, the swivel chair trend has been gaining momentum throughout 2025, emerging as one of the year’s comfiest living room trends. Now, this design favourite is heading outside and has been popping up in some of the best places to buy garden furniture.

I’ve seen garden swivel chairs pop up at most of my favourite high street brands, but B&M, at just £100, is one of the cheapest. If you want even more comfort this summertime, this is why garden swivel chairs should be on your radar right now.

Hampshire Swivel Chair
Save
Hampshire Swivel Chair

The B&M Hampshire chair has an expensive look in spite of it's budget price tag. I think it's perfect for lounging this summer.

Outsunny 360 Degrees Swivel Rattan Papasan Moon Bowl Chair Round Outdoor With Padded
Spend
360 Degrees Swivel Chair

The rich cream of the plush seating pad pairs beautiful with dark rattan. It's rounded for extra comfort and supported by a steel frame so it can hold up to 160kg.

Chevron Swivel Moon Chair
Splurge
Chevron Swivel Moon Chair

Not only does this swivel chair look fantastic, but it's incredibly comfortable, too.

‘Swivel chairs are becoming a garden must-have because they blend comfort with functionality. Their 360-degree rotation allows for effortless movement, making them perfect for socialising or enjoying different views of the garden without repositioning the chair,’ explains Shelley Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village.

The Hampshire Chair ticks all those boxes and also looks more expensive than its price tag. I think it’s a dead ringer for the currently sold-out £395 Cox & Cox Issuri Indoor Outdoor Swivel Chair.

The best variations of the swivel chair I've seen are made out of rattan or rattan-effect. The best rattan garden furniture doesn’t ever go out of style, and the incorporation of the swivel chair trend gives it a new, fresh edge.

B&M Hampshire swivel chair on a sunny beach next to a blue beach hut.

(Image credit: B&M)

Not only are these outdoor swivel chairs functional and well suited to garden socialising, they also help to improve relaxation.

‘Comfort is absolutely at the heart of it – the gentle motion of a swivel chair feels wonderfully relaxing, while the design often lends itself to deeper, more cocooning shapes that elevate the experience of lounging outdoors,’ says Lowri Allpress, founder of Jo Alexander.

‘From a design perspective, they also work beautifully in more compact areas, where being able to rotate rather than reposition a chair can help make the most of the space available.’

Is comfort a priority when selecting your garden furniture? If so, I think the outdoor swivel chair should take pride of place in your garden furniture ideas. Now you just need some comfort-oriented accessories to complete the look.

Garden swivel chair essentials

Sunbeam 1.6m Garden Parasol - Green
Habitat
Sunbeam 1.6m Garden Parasol - Green

Achieve the ultimate garden furniture setup with this stunning striped parasol. Simply place by your swivel chair and relax in the shade.

Wiggle Watercolour Outdoor Rectangle Cushion
Dunelm
Wiggle Watercolour Outdoor Rectangle Cushion

Add a pop of colour with this funky waterproof cushion. Most of the swivel chairs I've seen are neutral, so introduce bright colours via your soft furnishings.

Lights4fun Outdoor Garden Solar Moroccan Round Decorative Hanging Lantern Warm White Led (d) 19cm Waterproof Ip44
Lights4fun
Outdoor Solar Moroccan Hanging Lantern

As it heats up, we'll spend more time outside hosting. This solar light will light up your garden, while you and your guests relax on your garden furniture.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸