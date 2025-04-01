B&M has nailed 2025's breakout garden furniture trend - it's one of the most affordable and stylish I've seen
Get the luxe look for less
If you want to get your hands on some of the comfiest garden furniture, then listen up. B&M’s Swivel Hampshire Chair is embracing one of the year’s newest (and comfiest) seating trends - and guess what, it’s £100 cheaper than the George Home Swivel Moon Chair.
Functional yet elegant, the swivel chair trend has been gaining momentum throughout 2025, emerging as one of the year’s comfiest living room trends. Now, this design favourite is heading outside and has been popping up in some of the best places to buy garden furniture.
I’ve seen garden swivel chairs pop up at most of my favourite high street brands, but B&M, at just £100, is one of the cheapest. If you want even more comfort this summertime, this is why garden swivel chairs should be on your radar right now.
The B&M Hampshire chair has an expensive look in spite of it's budget price tag. I think it's perfect for lounging this summer.
The rich cream of the plush seating pad pairs beautiful with dark rattan. It's rounded for extra comfort and supported by a steel frame so it can hold up to 160kg.
‘Swivel chairs are becoming a garden must-have because they blend comfort with functionality. Their 360-degree rotation allows for effortless movement, making them perfect for socialising or enjoying different views of the garden without repositioning the chair,’ explains Shelley Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village.
The Hampshire Chair ticks all those boxes and also looks more expensive than its price tag. I think it’s a dead ringer for the currently sold-out £395 Cox & Cox Issuri Indoor Outdoor Swivel Chair.
The best variations of the swivel chair I've seen are made out of rattan or rattan-effect. The best rattan garden furniture doesn’t ever go out of style, and the incorporation of the swivel chair trend gives it a new, fresh edge.
Not only are these outdoor swivel chairs functional and well suited to garden socialising, they also help to improve relaxation.
‘Comfort is absolutely at the heart of it – the gentle motion of a swivel chair feels wonderfully relaxing, while the design often lends itself to deeper, more cocooning shapes that elevate the experience of lounging outdoors,’ says Lowri Allpress, founder of Jo Alexander.
‘From a design perspective, they also work beautifully in more compact areas, where being able to rotate rather than reposition a chair can help make the most of the space available.’
Is comfort a priority when selecting your garden furniture? If so, I think the outdoor swivel chair should take pride of place in your garden furniture ideas. Now you just need some comfort-oriented accessories to complete the look.
Garden swivel chair essentials
Achieve the ultimate garden furniture setup with this stunning striped parasol. Simply place by your swivel chair and relax in the shade.
Add a pop of colour with this funky waterproof cushion. Most of the swivel chairs I've seen are neutral, so introduce bright colours via your soft furnishings.
