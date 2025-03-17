The approach of summer means the revival of everyone’s favourite garden furniture trend - the humble egg chair. This year, shoppers have been going crazy for Dunelm’s Santorini Egg Chair (£249) - but we think that we’ve found a budget alternative that’s just as good. Introducing the QVC Oslo Collapsing Hanging Egg Chair …

QVC is an underrated website , with the Ideal Home team frequently impressed by it’s bargain buys. And now the time has come to select the best garden furniture deals , we think it’s only fair to throw QVC’s hat into the ring.

The Oslo collapsing hanging egg chair in soft sage green is currently on sale for £199.80 (down from £240) making it one of the cheapest garden egg chairs on the market at the moment. Here’s how it compares to the viral Dunelm Santorini egg chair.

My Garden Stories Oslo Collapsing Hanging Egg Chair £199.80 at QVC We love the soft green sage of this chair - it's the perfect calming hue for relaxing in the garden. Santorini Egg Chair £249 at Dunelm Dunelm has caught the eyes of shoppers with it's vibrant colourful chair - it's perfect if you're looking for someting a little bolder.

It’s true the Oslo collapsing hanging chair isn’t as bright as the Santorini chair in soft Jade. The Santorini chair is available in blue and white shades, terracotta hues and a vibrant multi-coloured red, teal and yellow - making it perfect for your boho garden ideas .

While the Oslo chair is available in more muted sage, natural and grey, I think it is perfect if you’re aiming for a more peaceful look. For many of us, gardens act as a place to relax, so it’s always worth opting for a calming hue when selecting your garden furniture.

The Oslo chair combines sleek design with comfort, including a plush inner cushion to sit on. Plus, it’s curved design means the chair holds you like a cocoon, providing ultimate comfort. It’s also collapsible, making it easy to store and well-designed for small garden ideas .

Dunelm's viral Santorini egg chair (Image credit: Dunelm)

The Santorini chair is certainly a bolder choice, and I’d recommend it if you want to introduce more colour to your outdoor space. Combined with a rattan weave, the chair easily makes you feel like you’re on a sunny holiday. It’s easy to see why the chair is so popular -it truly is a thing of beauty, and with weather-resistant materials, it will bring colour on the greyest of days.

But I do think QVC’s Oslo chair is also an excellent choice - especially if you’re looking for an affordable yet quality item. Like the Santorini chair, it has a steel, powder-coated frame making it weather-resistant, but I think it’s collapsable element sets it apart from Dunelm in terms of practicality.

Must-have egg chair accessories

Having selected your perfect egg chair, you'll want the perfect set-up to keep you lounging all summer long.

Set of 2 Geometric Outdoor Cushions £29.50 at M&S Outdoor cushion can make your egg chair even more plush, whilst being durable enough to tolerate unpredictable British weather. Patio Hanging Egg Chair Cover £11.99 at Amazon This waterproof cover is suitable for most egg chairs on the market and will protect it from the elements when not in use. Ohs Egg Chair Cushion With Headrest £27.99 at Amazon I love the Amalfi-core vibe of this egg chair cushion - its perfect for adding a Mediterranean touch to your garden.

When choosing which is the best option for your garden seating ideas it boils down to personal preference - go to Dunelm for a bold statement but if you’re looking for relaxing comfort, the Oslo chair is your guy. I personally can’t choose between them - what do you think?