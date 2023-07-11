15 gardening deals you will definitely want to 'add to cart' on Amazon Prime Day

Are you on the hunt for the very best gardening deals on Amazon Prime Day? You don't have long to make all of those bargain garden ideas a reality, as the shopping event is only happening on 11th and 12th of July 2023.

Thankfully, help is at hand! Myself and the team at Ideal Home have come up with a list of all the gardening deals we will be snapping up today and tomorrow from Amazon.

The gardening deals we will be buying this Prime Day

From rain harvesting to composting, these gardening deals will help you tick off some of the biggest garden trends around.

Time to get shopping, we think...

Hozelock Cart | was £129.53, now £70 at Amazon This brilliant gardening tool makes watering your garden an absolute doddle, as it a) protects your hose from any kinks or twists, b) covers up to 60 metres, and c) comes ready assembled, allowing you to get straight to work.

100L Water Butt Set | was £39.99 , now £36.99 at Amazon One of the most sustainable and cost-effective garden trends around, rain harvesting is absolutely having a moment this year – and it's been made even more covetable by the fact that gardeners insist rainwater is the very best way to keep your plants and lawn looking fresh. This 100L water butt, complete with tap, is a brilliant way to get started.

Wisteria 'Amethyst Falls'| was £24.98, now £21.23 at Amazon If you are trying to figure out how to grow Wisteria in pots (and boost your home's value by 5%), then you've come to the right place. This ultra-compact variety of the popular plant will be a beautiful addition to your list of patio ideas, not least of all because it will reliably flower in its first year...

Outdoor Garden Storage Box | was £129.99, now £80.81 at Amazon If you are looking for a chic garden storage idea that won't break the bank, you can't go wrong with this durable wood-look number by Keter Darwin. The lockable box boasts a 380L capacity and it also multi-tasks as a bench, too, providing you with extra seating at your next garden party.

Hozelock 2-in-1 Drum Composter | was £115.45, now £95.09 at Amazon This clever composting bin is odour-free, ultra speedy at making that all-important brown gold, and its drum can be easily removed from the ground and rolled to its destination, making it easier than ever to spread your compost where you need to.

Gigalumi Solar Lights | was £18.99, now £16.14 at Amazon If you are hoping to make good on all your garden solar lighting ideas before summer is over, check out these nifty little numbers from Gigalumi. Weatherproof, easy-to-install and powered by the sun, they promise to stay lit for up to 8 hours, illuminating your walkways for the night.

Grass Seed | was £11.99, now £9.34 at Amazon Is your garden looking a little patchy and woebegone in places? This multipurpose fast growing grass seed is a shade tolerant seed mix which thrives even with low nutrient levels, ensuring the best results, wherever sown.

Bosch Electric Hedge Cutter | was £67, now £48.49 at Amazon We recently learned that hedges are one of the 11 plants that will add value to your home, so yes, you better believe that we're taking better care of ours now. This clever hedge cutter delivers powerful, quick and clean cuts and is designed for small to medium-sized gardens, making it ideal for our needs.

Westland Multi-Purpose Compost | was £13.95, now £10.61 at Amazon From edimentals to rose arches, raspberry canes to lavender cuttings, it doesn't really matter what plans you have for your garden. Because, whatever you decide to plant, you will likely need some good quality multi-purpose compost to hand to help your plant babies establish themselves.

The Kew Gardens Collection: Razorsharp Secateurs Set| was £21.66, now £17.49 at Amazon Every gardener worth their salt needs a good, clean pair of secateurs to hand – and this gorgeous set was developed in conjunction with Kew's horticultural team, resulting in an officially licensed tool which is used and recommended by Kew Gardens. What could be better, eh?

Garden Banana Parasol| was £102.99, now £71.24 at Amazon Everyone is talking about that 3 hour warning for gardeners, so why not create a cool and shady space for yourself to work on your garden during the summer months? This clever wipe-clean parasol provides comfortable shade on sunny days; all you have to do is position it wherever you need it most, and you're good to go!

Miracle-Gro Evergreen Complete 4-in-1 Lawn Food| was £18.49, now £15.19 at Amazon Whether you subscribe to the no-mow movement or not, one of the best ways to keep your lawn looking green and lush is to keep it well fed and watered. Miracle-Gro EverGreen Complete 4 in 1 is the number one selling grass care product in the UK, as it promises to help your lawn grow greener in just 7 days.

Vegetable Seed Variety Pack| was £12.99, now £9.99 at Amazon Outdoor kitchen ideas are now the hottest thing since sliced beetroot, so why not jump on the trend with this bumper pack of GYO seeds? From leafy greens to carrots, brassicas to herbs, it even features the kind of vegetables that grow in shade, too.

Phew, that's a lot of gardening deals to get stuck into!

Will you be joining us in our garden-themed shopping spree this Amazon Prime Day?