Amazon has slashed the price of a Kärcher pressure washer to less than £100 — there’s never been a better time to bag this bargain

Most people assume that the best gadgets and gizmos are the ones you use every day. But I often find that it’s the products I use every now and then that have the biggest impact on my home life - and my Kärcher K 2 Power Control Home Pressure Washer is one of those must-have products I now couldn’t live without. The best part? You can now grab it for under £100 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event… which is an absolute steal.

Yes, if you’re considering one of the best pressure washers to clean your patio for spring, refresh your garden furniture for summer, or save yourself a few hours of cleaning the car, this model is perfectly suited to the job. This bundle even comes with two spray lances, a patio and deck cleaner, and a T1 surface cleaner for this bargain price. How could you resist?

Kärcher K2 Power Control Home Pressure Washer Was £149.99 now £95.95 at Amazon Typically retailing for almost £150, you can now bag this Kärcher pressure washer for under £100 - which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen it. This deal ends on the 31st March, though.

It’s not just me who loves this Kärcher Pressure Washer, either. It has been crowned the ‘best small pressure washer’ overall in our guide, and Ideal Home’s very own Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, also swears by this model. She says that while it's 'small and compact, it doesn't compromise on power.'

That’s all thanks to the 110 bar of pressure this model offers, the perfect number for medium-duty cleaning jobs and general home cleaning. It’s equipped to do everything from cleaning patios to cleaning garden tools, the best garden furniture, bikes, and more. And you can take that from someone (me) whose garden is surrounded by trees and has the dirtiest patio known to man (or woman!)

(Image credit: Karcher)

However, it also comes with all of the accessories that you could need to make these cleaning jobs as quick and efficient as possible - including a Vario lance with three pressure settings, a Dirt Blaster lance, a 5m high pressure hose, adapter garden hose, T1 surface cleaner, and a 500ml bottle of Kärcher’s very own Patio & Deck Detergent. From personal experience, this concoction is just as impressive as the best patio cleaners out there.

Don’t have a lot of storage in your outside space? Don’t worry, neither do I - but that’s one of the reasons why I love the Kärcher K 2 Power Control Home Pressure Washer so much.

The machine itself is relatively compact, and the onboard storage means that you can keep the accessories safe without losing them to the depths of your shed. Plus, it has wheels, so it’s easily manoeuvrable from one place to the next.

(Image credit: Karcher)

Of course, the name is another selling point. Kärcher is a legend in the cleaning game, known for manufacturing must-have gadgets to make interior and exterior home maintenance a breeze.

And while I can’t get enough of my Karcher Window Vac (which has also been discounted by 44% for Amazon’s Spring Deal Days), my pressure washer is my second favourite. I even use mine to clean my windows when I’m feeling lazy - on the lowest pressure setting, so I don’t accidentally smash them, of course.

It’s rare to find a Kärcher pressure washer for under £100, though, which is why I’d suggest you jump at the chance to add one to your spring cleaning basket! But you’ll have to act quickly, as the Amazon Spring Deal Days end on the 31st of March.

