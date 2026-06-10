Lidl is dropping a 3-in-1 smoker and grill for under £35 – I asked experts if it’s the best choice for beginner barbequers

Lidl is dropping a three-in-one smoker and grill that will cook your food low and slow this summer for the ultimate BBQ flavours - I couldn’t believe it’s £34.99.

By now, we all know the best BBQs can enhance your al fresco dining experience. I’m not just talking about a few burgers and sausages bunged on a disposable BBQ. The best grills allow you to produce a range of elevated, flavorful dishes that will wow your guests.

From the best pizza ovens becoming increasingly popular to brands consistently duping the chef-favoured Big Green Egg , barbequing has become something we all take quite seriously. Landing in stores tomorrow (11 June), Lidl’s Grillmeister 3-in-1 Smoker Grill is an affordable way to elevate your outdoor kitchen ideas . But, is it the best choice for beginners? I asked the experts to find out.

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What are smokers?

Before we get into the pros and cons of the Lidl Grillmeister 3-in-1 Smoker Grill, we must understand what a smoker is, especially as it can come across as a more intimidating technique for beginners.

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‘A smoker is an outdoor cooker that cooks food low and slow using heat and smoke. Rather than placing food directly over a fierce flame, you control the temperature and let smoke from charcoal or wood gently flavour the food as it cooks. That’s what gives authentic barbecue its tenderness and distinctive smoky flavour,’ explains Ben Forte , barbecue expert, TV chef and podcast host.

You might recognise smokers such as Kamado BBQs (we like Habitat’s tabletop BBQ ), and the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker (was £299.99, now £229.99 at Argos) , which was awarded 5 stars in our review , and are both solid choices if you’re looking for an authentic smoky BBQ flavour.

What sort of smoker is best for beginners?

‘Pellet smokers are often the easiest option for newcomers. They use compressed wood pellets and electronic controls to automatically maintain cooking temperatures. This allows beginners to focus on learning flavour profiles and cooking techniques rather than fire management. A good pellet smoker can be an expensive investment even at the cheaper end of the range,’ explains Bill Whelan, BBQ Expert with Make it Scotch .

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‘Water smokers, such as bullet-style smokers, are another excellent entry point. They are affordable, relatively simple to operate, and capable of producing outstanding results. The water pan helps stabilise temperatures and creates a forgiving cooking environment.

‘Kamado-style ceramic cookers are also popular with beginners who want versatility. They can smoke, grill, roast, and bake while offering excellent fuel efficiency. Although they require more practice than pellet smokers, they are highly capable all-round barbecue cookers.’

Smart grills and smokers, such as the Ninja Woodfire, are also great for beginners, as they have digital temperature control, which aids precision.