Aldi's tabletop gas grill is a gamechanger for small gardens – at only £40, it's the perfect way to dine alfresco on a budget this summer

BBQ season is upon us, and as a result, I've been indulging in so much social media content of mega outdoor kitchen set-ups and gigantic gardens, but sadly, that's not my reality. Faced with a small garden and a modest budget, I was thrilled to stumble upon this £40 tabletop gas griddle in Aldi's middle aisle.

It often feels like the weather for alfresco cooking and dining creeps up on us, and if you don't already have your BBQ or outdoor kitchen set-up down to a tee, spending lots of money on a whim (especially pre-holiday season) can feel daunting. The good news is that you don't have to spend a lot to benefit from the joy of cooking outdoors this summer.

Here's why you should jump at the chance to grab this Aldi tabletop grill before it goes.

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Aldi Tabletop Gas Griddle £39.99 at aldi.co.uk With £10 off, this £40 tabletop gas griddle is a perfect buy for weekend fun or for a trip to the beach.

I've landed on a somewhat niche side of the internet - Blackstone grill content. These flat grills are huge in the US where people are grilling all sorts outside - from breakfast spreads (pancakes included) to quesadillas and typical BBQ food.

While they offer a similar premise to a standard gas BBQ, the flat plate is so much more versatile for cooking all kinds of different foods. So when I saw Aldi's tabletop gas griddle, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to try out this cooking style for less.

Originally priced at £49.99, it has been reduced to £39.99 which makes it a little more palatable as an affordable and (slightly impulsive) buy.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

It's also a genius outdoor cooking alternative if you have a small garden or even a balcony. You'll need the most amount of space for a gas cannister, but you can choose a smaller cannister if space is at a premium.

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While it's not replacing a standard gas BBQ in my garden, it heats up in a mere few minutes, so it's already proved useful for off the cuff dinners for two and breakfasts that are better spent alfresco.

The speed of how long it took to heat up is really what has wowed me with this tabletop gas griddle. It would be perfect for taking on camping trips or down to the beach with a portable gas cannister as the speed ensures you won't be waiting for your dinner for hours.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

The beauty of the size of this Aldi tabletop gas grill is that you can easily store in a cupboard during the winter months. Having a BBQ in a small garden or balcony means that it needs to sit outside when not in use, whereas this style is no issue to find storage space for.

For just £39.99, I couldn't be more thrilled with the investment. What started as a middle-aisle whim purchase is turning out to be the most used appliance in my garden this summer.

Shop more tabletop gas grills

Amazon Outsunny 2 Burner Grill Griddle £75.99 at Amazon UK This Amazon gas griddle is the perfect alternative if you can't get to your nearest Aldi. The extra shelf gives you more room to rest food too. Argos Blackstone 22 Inch Tabletop Griddle with Hood £298.50 at Argos Blackstone grills are seen as the ultimate tabletop griddle - if you're ready to invest. Argos Blackstone 17 Inch Tabletop Griddle with Hood £228.50 at Argos This smaller Blackstone griddle will be great for travelling or compact balconies.

If you're looking to expand your outdoor cooking set-up this summer, the best pizza ovens will be the perfect accompaniment to a tabletop gas grill.

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