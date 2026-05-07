The exact BBQ Jamie Oliver uses in Jamie's Ultimate BBQ – it's his 'go-to barbecue for big feasts' and the perfect summer hosting upgrade

If you've found yourself wondering what BBQ Jamie Oliver is cooking on in his new Channel 4 show Jamie's Ultimate BBQ, you're not alone. The chef's latest show is packed with sizzling skewers, giant feasts and perfectly charred steaks, all cooked on a seriously impressive Weber model.

In fact, Jamie has repeatedly referred to the Genesis as his 'go-to barbecue for big feasts', praising its multiple cooking zones and powerful sear burner.

So, what barbecue does Jamie Oliver use, you ask? Well, the specific model featured throughout much of the series is the Weber Genesis EP-435W gas barbecue (£1799 at John Lewis), a four-burner gas BBQ built for outdoor entertaining.

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And if you're shopping for the best BBQ ahead of summer entertaining season, Jamie's latest cooking setup is well worth a closer look.

Weber Genesis Ep-435w Gas Barbecue £1799 at John Lewis If you want to grill like Jamie does, this is the exact BBQ he uses. Jamie Oliver BBQ: Easy Grilling, Big Flavour £14.98 at Amazon Jamie Oliver's first-ever dedicated BBQ cookbook officially went on sale on 23rd April

(Image credit: David Loftus/Weber)

Jamie's partnership with Weber has become a huge part of the new series, with the chef using the Genesis to cook everything from sizzling lamb chops to a veggie mezze. Weber describes the Genesis as ideal for 'feeding the crowd', thanks to its multiple burners, sear zone and spacious cooking area.

However, eagle-eyed viewers may also have spotted the Weber Lumin electric BBQ, £369 at Argos, in the series too. The compact electric BBQ appears in several scenes and offers a space-saving alternative to the large Genesis setup. In fact, our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, tested the Weber Lumin and described it as a 'game-changer for renters', thanks to its small footprint and electric design, making it ideal for small patios, balconies and speedy mid-week grilling sessions.

(Image credit: David Loftus/Weber)

What makes the Genesis range so appealing is how versatile it is. It heats up quickly, and there are plenty of different cooking zones. It's essentially designed to function as an outdoor kitchen, rather than a standard barbecue.

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But while Jamie may be cooking on the top-spec EP-435W, we're currently testing its sister model, the Weber Genesis EPX-335W gas barbecue, £1649, which is also loved by Jamie, and it's already well on its way to becoming one of our favourite smart gas BBQs of the summer.

So far during testing, what stood out for our reviewer is just how evenly it cooks, whether grilling burgers, veggies or larger cuts of meat. While the smart cooking technology helps monitor temperatures while cooking, making it easier to keep track of meat without hovering over it constantly. Everything feels sturdy, substantial and well-built, which means it's designed to last for years to come. Pair that with the chunky grates and generous prep shelves, and it's a winner.

However, it’s obvious that any BBQ from the Weber Genesis range is an investment buy, but they’re very much a ‘buy once, buy properly’ kind of barbecue. From the build quality to the cooking performance and smart design features, I think they’re well worth the additional spend if you grill regularly throughout the summer.

Shop our favourite BBQs

While we rate the Weber Genesis range as much as Jamie Oliver, we are somewhat BBQ experts here at Ideal Home. So, here are some of our other favourite BBQs that we've tested to suit whatever your needs may be.