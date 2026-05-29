Sorry luxe grills, IKEA’s £45 cast-iron BBQ is the affordable alternative that’s ‘great for steaks’ – be quick, it’s already selling out
If you don't want a quality BBQ to cost you an arm and a leg, this IKEA star buy is for you
Recently, we’ve had the best BBQ weather, and if the heatwave has resulted in you looking to upgrade your outdoor cooking capabilities, pay attention as IKEA has just dropped a new cast iron BBQ for just £45.
The best BBQs can be a pricey investment. And while the pro chefs amongst us might be happy to part with a large chunk of cash to curate their outdoor kitchen ideas, I’d rather find something that cooks well, without costing an arm and a leg.
IKEA’s SOLUPPGÅNG BBQ does just that. Here’s why it's a great, affordable choice this summer.
Cast iron cookware often remains unmatched due to its high heat retention, even heat distribution and natural non-stick. So it’s not really much of a surprise that it’s a great BBQ material, too.
While you may associate the best charcoal BBQs with Kamado grills, which are ceramic, these tend to be more expensive - a Big Green Egg will cost you well over a grand. However, Habitat’s Mini Tabletop Kamado Charcoal BBQ is a more affordable option at £120. But, at £45, IKEA’s new cast-iron BBQ is one of the most affordable alternatives I’ve seen.
Not only is IKEA’s SOLUPPGÅNG BBQ made from quality cast iron, but it’s also portable, making it a great option for taking to the beach, park or camping. It’s super easy to move thanks to its practical handles.
Its cast iron material allows heat to spread evenly across the grill, while vents increase the air flow in the bowl, allowing for higher grilling temperatures and quicker cooking.
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It’s even been designed for grilling porous and small food items such as fish and vegetables. This is because the BBQ's grate is designed to prevent pieces from falling into hot coals.
The cast iron has already been pre-treated with vegetable soybean oil. IKEA says that if corrosion or food stains tarnish the BBQ, or if food burns and sticks to it, you can clean it with steel wool or an abrasive sponge and then reseason it.
It may be new to IKEA, but this BBQ already has a few reviews praising its quality.
‘Great for taking on camping trips, small backyard bbqs, etc. Easy to fit a few skewers on the grill. As it’s full cast iron, it takes a long time to cool - so not ideal for the beach or short trips out if you want to put it back in the car,’ says one.
‘Stunning little BBQ! Portable and easy to use. Stays HOT for a long time. Great for Steaks. Well made and with care will last forever,’ says another.
IKEA’s SOLUPPGÅNG BBQ is already selling fast and has been limited to large orders online. Alternatively, here are a few more affordable, yet well-reviewed BBQs you can pick up online.
If you love delicious BBQ food, it’s important to invest in a decent outdoor grill. IKEA’s BBQ is both affordable and well-rated, making it a good choice.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!