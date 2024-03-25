The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ is a new star price for Amazon's Spring Deal Days - but it won't last for long

The Ninja Woodfire electric BBQ and grill is the ultimate multi-tasking appliance to jazz up your next garden party. It can be used to grill, air fry, smoke and best of all it's currently on offer in the Amazon Spring Deal Days.

Usually priced at £429.99, the electric BBQ has had its price cut by 33% to £290 on both the red and grey colourways of the electric grills. It is Ninja's first BBQ, and it won 4 and a half-star rating in our Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ review.

Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor BBQ & Grill, Was £429.99 Now £290 at Amazon

Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Amazon Spring Deal

Like anything Ninja does it took the classic electric BBQ and gave it a serious multi-tasking twist. The Ninja Woodfire electric BBQ and grill is essentially a plug-and-play BBQ with the addition of wooden pellets to help you mimic that true BBQ flavour.

It has 7 outdoor cooking functions including grill, smoke, air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. In short, it is the best BBQ if you're looking to master a range of cooking styles in one compact package.

Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor BBQ Grill | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107653&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FNinja-Dehydrate-Resistant-Non-Stick-OG701UK%2Fdp%2FB0BS74XR6X%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £429.99 , Now £290 at Amazon This clever multi-tasking BBQ uses wooden pellets to get that authentic smokey BBQ flavour, whilst giving you all the convenience of an electric grill.

The size of the Ninja Woodfire is deceivingly small, but it can easily fit 8 burgers, 16 sausages or 2 racks of ribs. So while it might not cater a big ole' shindig, it is more than capable of whipping up enough grub for a family get-together this easter.

However, the biggest perk of the electric BBQ is how easy it is to use and set up. 'Outdoor barbecues and smokers can be intimidating, but The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker is easy to cook with and even easier to set up,' raved our reviewer Alyssa Leanne Owens.

(Image credit: Future)

'Without fiddly gas connections and clunky coal starter chimneys, the Ninja electric grill produces food with all of the flavour of traditional barbecues but with an easy, plug-in set up.'

The original Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ is currently sold out at Ninja, which makes the deal on Amazon even more enticing. It comes with a digital cooking probe so you never have to guess when the food is done, and a wooden pellet starter pack for getting those smokey flavours in.

(Image credit: Ninja)

However, Amazon isn't the only place with a great deal on the Ninja Woodfire at the moment. Argos has also lowered its price permanently to £290, it has also dropped the price of the Ninja Woodfire Pro XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker by £50 to £350 if you fancy a little more grilling space.

The Amazon deal is only on until the end of today, so if you're planning to snap this up with your Prime delivery you better act fast.