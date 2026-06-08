Olivia Bowen has nailed the summer’s Greek garden trend by transforming her pergola into a Mediterranean-inspired oasis – the exact shade of paint she used

Olivia Bowen has transformed her pergola and garden dining area into a stunning Mediterranean-inspired oasis, and I caught up with her to get the low-down on how she did - including the exact paint shade she used.

If you’re short on garden paint ideas , let Olivia’s gorgeous garden be an example of how to make bold colour work in an outdoor space. Whether it is gloomy or grey, or bright shine, using paint to add colour to your garden is an excellent way to ensure it is filled with colour all year round.

Having shot to fame after appearing on series two of Love Island, Olivia has since become renowned for her incredible interiors style, which she shows off on her home’s Instagram account @thebowenhome .

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Olivia used the shade Moroccan Resort to upcycle a dining table and chair set, which she picked up for £80 on Facebook Marketplace. (Image credit: Valspar Paint)

As part of her recent collaboration with Valspar Paint, which includes 7 paint shades, I was able to catch up with her to explore how she’s used her latest outdoor paint palette in her own garden. It was her stunning white pergola and striking blue dining table that caught my eye.

Considering Greek gardens and Mediterranean-style planting are huge trends this year (and have been for the past couple of years), Olivia’s garden dining set-up is a brilliant example to anyone who wants to get the look - especially when you consider it’s an upcycle, too!

To create this stunning Mediterranean scene, Olivia has used Moroccan Resort on the table and White Moss for the pergola. (Image credit: Valspar Paint)

‘We wanted to just create a really fun, bold garden, and to try and encourage people to sort of try new things and express themselves in their garden as much as they do in their home,’ Said Olivia, speaking about how she selected colours for her latest Valspar palette.

‘So, the selection process was really trying to choose a couple of more neutral shades that are a perfect base for the garden, but also some really fun, bold shades. There's one in there that's like this, really bold blue. It’s called Moroccan Resort, and I upcycled a table, and it just, honestly, looks amazing.

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‘And I was even a little bit scared to do it, because I was like, this is really bold for me. But it really pays off!

Olivia has drenched her pots in the vibrant orange hue of Vitamin C and once again, Moroccan Resort. (Image credit: Valspar Paint)

Moroccan Resort is the shade used to paint Olivia’s dining table under her pergola. This bold, striking hue instantly draws you to the table and makes the white of the pergola look brighter.