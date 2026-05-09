Sorry, green – these are the 3 garden furniture colours replacing the popular shade this summer

Long gone are the days of utilitarian grey and black garden furniture – as people express themselves more and more through their interiors, this sentiment has also spread into outdoor spaces. Vibrantly coloured outdoor furniture is now readily embraced to the point that there are 3 garden furniture colour trends replacing green, which has been the popular go-to shade for years.

These days, even green doesn’t quite cut it as shades of terracotta, blue and deep reds are replacing it as the biggest garden furniture trends. That doesn’t necessarily mean that all your green garden furniture has to go – many have taken to mixing various colours of their best garden furniture pieces, as pictured above, where a red dining table is styled with baby blue dining chairs and vibrant blue lounge chairs are paired with a dark red side table.

‘Garden furniture in statement shades is gaining popularity as people increasingly see their outdoor spaces as extensions of their homes and take a more considered and creative approach to the styling of these areas,’ says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse.

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‘This has meant a shift away from pared-back, more neutral pieces towards characterful and colourful outdoor furniture and accessories. Bold colours help to define a space, add personality, and create atmosphere, making gardens feel just as inviting and thoughtfully designed as interior rooms.’

And this is why these 3 shades are the best ones to go for this summer.

1. Terracotta

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

The popularity of green garden furniture stems from the natural references – since it goes with the colours of the surrounding greenery, it seems right at home in any garden. So if you want to stick to a naturally occurring earthy tone then I recommend terracotta. It has a more Mediterranean, baked clay feel to it reminiscent of the summer months which is perfect for garden furniture that you bring out only during the warmer months.

‘We’re seeing growing confidence in warmer, more expressive shades, particularly across pinks, reds and oranges,’ says Lisa Jones, editorial design manager at Dunelm. Terracotta shades can be described as all of the above, depending on the particular colour’s undertones. ‘These hues inject energy and personality into outdoor spaces, creating vibrant, sociable settings that feel both uplifting and individual.’

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So'Home Capri Minimalist Metal Garden Bistro Set £119.99 at La Redoute Made with powder-coated steel, this bistro set looks so chic owing to its terracotta colourway. Barker and Stonehouse Rico Terracotta Red Tiled Side Table Was £215 Now £169 at Barker and Stonehouse Outdoor tiled tables are one of the biggest garden furniture trends of this year. And the style lends itself perfectly to terracotta as seen on this Barker and Stonehouse side table. Next Abel Rattan Garden 6 Seater Modular Sofa and Table Lounge Set £1499 at Next Not only does this outdoor sofa set come with stylish rattan inlays along the back and armrests, but it also comes in this gorgeous earthy terracotta shade which Next is calling rust brown.

2. Blue

(Image credit: Future PLC/Claire Lloyd Davies)

‘Colourful Mediterranean hues are having a real moment, often in variations of bold primary tones, which instantly bring a lively, coastal feel to gardens and terraces,’ starts David Harris, design director at Andrew Martin.

While the other garden furniture colour trends were already making rounds in previous years, blue is something of a newcomer. The coastal home decor trend is back this year and naturally, it’s also being applied to gardens and outdoor spaces where it’s right at home.

‘Blues and reds are set to dominate, driven by the continued influence of nautical nostalgia. Classic maritime tones, ranging from deep navy to crisp cobalt and sun-washed sky blues,’ Lisa at Dunelm says, confirming the tendency to mix different colours of outdoor furniture.

Habitat Sona Rattan Effect Garden Chair £65 at Argos Made with synthetic rattan, this garden chair is not only very chic but it's also budget-friendly and super comfortable as I've tested it myself at Habitat's press preview last year. AM.PM Dendi Ceramic Garden Side Table in Azure Blue £369.99 at La Redoute I recently had the pleasure of visiting La Redoute's HQ in France where I saw all of the colourways of this tiled side table (and the matching coffee table). And this blue shade is so reminiscent of summer days spent by the pool. Westwing Collection Saya Round Garden Table £959 at Westwing If you want really stylish homeware or furniture, both indoor and outdoor, Westwing won't disappoint! This round deep blue table with a tiled pillar base is the perfect example.

3. Dark red

(Image credit: Future PLC/Juliet Murphy)

Lisa continues, ‘These are then being paired with warm, confident reds. These shades create a look that feels both playful and timeless, tapping into a sense of escapism while evoking the charm of traditional seaside settings.’

Deep reds and burgundy shades have been among the biggest colour trends for a while now – and it was only a matter of time before this trend made its way into our outdoor spaces. I’m particularly fond of HAY’s almost earthy interpretation of it on the Palissade range in Iron Red, available at Holloways of Ludlow.