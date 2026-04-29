These outdoor kitchens all use the same simple but effective colourful trick for a striking and stylish look – and you can recreate it in a weekend

Is there anything better than cracking the patio doors open when the sun is shining to dine alfresco? While there's nothing wrong with M&S picky bits, one way to upgrade the entire experience is to cook in your very own outdoor kitchen.

Whether you already have a BBQ zone that is crying out for a facelift or you're looking to create a fully kitted-out alfresco kitchen to use all summer long, adding colour into the equation is the easiest design trick to bring your outdoor kitchen ideas to life.

Paint is how you take the garden of a semi-detached property and instantly create a Marrakech-inspired jardin or a chic Mediterranean escape - it will update your outdoor kitchen in an instant.

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(Image credit: Little Greene)

If we're trying to give our homes a refresh, we instantly look to paint as a way of changing the atmosphere and overall scheme in a space, without needing to switch up all of the furniture and accessories. So why don't we do the same in our outdoor spaces?

Outdoor kitchens just keep growing in popularity. What was once a premium addition to a garden has now become somewhat of an essential - and you don't need a large garden or a big budget to achieve it.

'Paint is the perfect way to transform an outdoor space quickly and easily, adding personality and character to create an inspired exterior,' explains Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene.

(Image credit: Little Greene)

When it comes to creating an outdoor kitchen, so much of the decor is purely practical. BBQs, pizza ovens, sinks, and work surfaces are difficult to zhuzh up, so instead, focusing on exterior walls will allow you to add ample colour.

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'You don’t need to revamp the whole space to make an impact; a simple update, such as painting a side wall or adding a pop of colour to garden furniture, can make an outdoor kitchen or dining area feel renewed,' Ruth adds.

Painting a wall doesn't have to mean transforming the entire exterior of your property. If you have a section where your outdoor cooking equipment lives, you could simply paint the area around it or use a wooden panel to create a painted background without committing.

(Image credit: Little Greene)

There's so many parts of an outdoor kitchen you can paint - and also so many ways to paint. Block colours work particularly well for creating visual interest and allow you to be playful with multiple shades.

Similarly, experimenting with painting the doors on a storage unit or revamping a potting bench with a statement shade will bring so much character into your outdoor kitchen.

Wondering which colour to go for? Green is a great choice if you're risk averse as it blends in well with plants and shrubbery, so it won't feel too bold. Pink, yellow and orange hues will instantly bring a sunny atmosphere to your garden, as well as being on trend, so you don't need to worry about the weather to guarantee good vibes.

Shop outdoor paint

Little Greene 'Lemon Tree' £64 at littlegreene.com 'Lemon Tree' is an excellent way to pretend you're in Tuscany rather than the UK - opt for Little Greene's 'Limewash' finish to paint over exterior walls and brick. Frenchic 'Ol Blue Eyes' £22.50 at Frenchic Paint If you're looking to update garden furniture or fences, Frenchic's Al Fresco paint is a durable and affordable option. Ol' Blue Eyes is the perfect sky blue shade. Little Greene 'Garden' £86 at littlegreene.com Little Greene's 'Garden' is the ultimate verdant hue - opt for the Intelligent Masonry finish for a waterproof paint that lasts up to 15 years outside.

Grab a tin of paint and a paint brush and give your outdoor kitchen a stylish new look this weekend.