We've found all of the best pizza oven deals from Ooni, Gozney and Ninja so you can get a slice of the action for less
Our edit of the best pizza oven deals around right now from the likes of Ooni, Gozney and more
Jump Menu: Pizza oven deals 2024
If you're looking for pizza oven deals, perhaps as a route to securing a cheap pizza oven, we don't blame you. One of the best pizza ovens is a surefire way to brighten up your garden, but boy can they get pricey.
That's why we've created this edit of all of the current pizza oven deals you need to know about. We're talking discounts from the likes of Ooni, Gozney, Ninja and more, all of which will make this outdoor essential that bit cheaper.
We've picked out the pizza oven deals that we think you need to know about first, based on our own tried and tested experience of them, so that we're recommending ovens we know you'll love. Without further ado, get ready to meet your new oven for the summer.
Pizza oven deals May 2024
Today's best pizza oven deals
- Gozney: big discounts thanks to Summer Sales Event, including on the Roccbox
- Ooni: save big on Ooni's pizza oven bundles on the Karu!
- Ninja: save big on the Ninja Woodfire Oven and receive a free pizza oven stand!
- Solo Stove: it's certainly very stylish - the Pi Pizza Oven is now £50 off
Today's best cheap pizza ovens
Gozney Roccbox | was £399.99, now £319.00 at Gozney
Thanks to Gozney's limited time Summer Sale, the Roccbox is now at the cheapest price we've seen it. We tested it and gave it an easy 5 star rating, and there's another bonus too - you get a pizza peel thrown in for the price.
Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven | was £349.99, now £299.00 at Ninja
Ninja's exceptionally multi-functional oven is now on sale, and our reviewer said that she'd snap it up for the pizza function alone when she tested it. For a limited time, you can get a huge discount and a free adjustable stand thrown in. We'd say that's pretty good going.
Gozney Dome | was £1,799.00, now £1,619.00 at Gozney
It's a hefty price-tag, we know, but the Gozney Dome dazzled us when we reviewed it, and now it's available at a discounted price. This dual fuel oven not only performs to a professional standard, but it looks picture perfect.
Ooni Frya Bundle Deal | was £339.00, now £319.00 at Ooni
Save £20 on the price of our top-rated pizza oven and an accompanying pizza peel. If you haven't already got a peel, this deal makes your induction into the pizza making world a little bit cheaper.
Pizza oven deals
This dual fuel oven couldn't be more capable, and has a design that makes portability possible too. We've tried this oven and spoiler alert, we loved it, and the fact that the price includes a professional grade pizza oven too. No need to buy extras? Sounds good to us.
Our Gozney Roccbox review has the full details.
Ooni's cheapest oven is also ultra-capable, and delivers that authentic Neopolitan experience thanks to its wood pellet fuel type. Our tester reviewer was easily won over by it in her review!
Our Ooni Frya review has the full details.
The Gozney Dome was impossible to find in stock shortly after it first launched, and for good reason. Our tester didn't want to give this oven back after she was done reviewing it, and scoring a discount on it makes that high price tag (slightly) more manageable.
Our Gozney Dome review has the full details.
Pizza oven deals shopping advice
Pizza ovens are one of those things that don't go on sale all too often, so being super informed about how to shop for pizza oven deals is important. The most crucial thing is to do your research before and work out a few things, including the type of fuel you want your oven to run off, its size and the accessories that come with your purchase. Seeing which brand you're most keen on and then signing up to their mailing list is another good tip.
If you're on a budget but still want to secure a cheap pizza oven deal, then waiting for certain sales events to roll around is another good tip. Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are a good place to start.
Before you invest, another thing that's essential to do is check prices across retailers. Many of the top-rated pizza ovens are sold across multiple stores, so be sure to do your homework to make sure you're getting the cheapest possible price.
When to shop
Lots of the big pizza oven names (like Gozney and Ooni) will host sales events in the run-up to summer, so look out for those sales periods in order to capitalise. Last year Gozney also hosted a Father's Day event, and Ooni also have Ooni Day, which in 2024 falls on the 18th of May!
How we source the top pizza oven deals
We know our stuff about pizza ovens because we've tested a whole bunch of them, which you can read more about on our how we test page.
To put this pizza oven deals edit together, we've factored in the team's hands-on experience with different ovens, because we only want to recommend products to you that we've actually tried ourselves so that we know they're reputable.
FAQs
Why are pizza ovens so expensive?
Pizza ovens are engineered to reach extremely high temperatures, so they have special constructions that are not cheap, a fact we delved into when we investigated how a pizza oven works. Beyond that, there's also the fact that specialist kit with a pizza oven will go a long way, including a pizza peel. With those things added in, the costs will start to rack up!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
