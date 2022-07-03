Tesco has launched an Outdoor Living garden range - the prices are unbelievable
A fire pit for just £90? Yes please. Say hello to the brand new Tesco Outdoor Living range...
Tesco's new garden furniture range has returned just in time to help us enjoy the summer weather (fingers crossed!).
It's no fun hanging out in the sunshine if you don't have the very best garden furniture to relax and unwind on, or enjoy a late evening drink on. That's why we were delighted to hear that Tesco (opens in new tab) have launched an affordable Outdoor Living garden furniture range.
It is full of affordable and stylish basics including dining sets, BBQ's, and even the return of their sell-out hanging egg chair!
Take a look at our top picks below...
Tesco's Outdoor Living range
There's something for every household, no matter what size your outdoor space is - from chic Spanish-inspired grey string chairs to complement small garden ideas, to a sprawling corner sofa for larger gardens.
One of our favourite picks is this Havana 6-piece patio set, which comes with four adjustable chairs, a glass-topped table and a matching grey parasol. And best of all, it's on sale for just £130! It's an utter steal compared to other 4-seat outdoor dining sets, which can start from around £300.
Next up is a stylish outdoor fire pit - because who doesn't love a fire pit all-year round?
Tesco's new offering is super chic, coming in neutral black colour and a circular globe shape, which should suit all outdoor spaces. You can snap this up for £90.
We also love the Havana Corner Sofa, which is ideal for larger households – it's on sale for £325.
In a timeless grey rattan with lighter grey cushions, it's a style that won't date for years to come - and with a matching rattan table, it should be large enough for the whole family to enjoy a weekend chill-out on!
Last but not least is the returning Havana egg chair. This exact item was so popular back in 2021 that it became a sell-out success! And we're not surprised.
The freestanding chair looks uber-comfy to curl up in on a cool summer night, and given that it doesn't need to be hooked onto anything, it'll be easy to install in any space. It's yours for just £200.
Also available in the new garden range are three BBQ's and grills, grey string chairs, a bistro set, and drinks essentials including a light up bar sign for just £15!
Tesco's Outdoor Living range is currently available in the majority of larger Tesco stores, and a limited number of products are available on the Tesco website (opens in new tab).
We can't spot any of this new range online at the moment, so we've been advised that you're best shopping in your local store if you want to pick up your favourite item.
Amy Hunt is an experienced digital journalist and editor, now working in a freelance capacity specialising in homes and interiors, wellness, travel and careers. She was previously Lifestyle Editor at woman&home, overseeing the homes, books and features sections of the website. Having worked in the industry for over eight years, she has contributed to a range of publications including Ideal Home, Livingetc, T3,Goodto, Woman, Woman’s Own, and Red magazine.
