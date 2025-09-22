You'd never guess this narrow garden shed was hiding a fully-functioning workshop

If you thought your garden didn't have enough space for a workshop or even a shed, then think again, as this tiny workshop proves.

This small garden shed idea, built by Mike Robinson, an engineer from Plumstead, South-East London, has just been awarded the title of Cuprinol Shed of the Year after he entered it into the 'workshop/studio' category. Selected by a judging panel as the overall winner, this small but mighty shed impressed with its genius space-saving structure.

Mike built the tiny workshop after he couldn't find an off-the-shelf shed small enough to fit in with his small garden ideas. Instead, he built the shed himself using two sets of heavy-duty steel shelving, bolted together and clad in wood.

(Image credit: Cuprinol)

When not in use, the shed looks just like a narrow storage shed, painted in Black Ash by Cuprinol, blending seamlessly into the garden. However, the clever door flaps double the size of the tiny workshop when opened, one opens and becomes the floor, the other becomes a roof offering rain protection.

The DIY tools are housed in a neat desk set-up, with no inch of surface space wasted. Even the folding panels that hold open the upper door flap have been hung with various tools for easy access. But that isn't the only smart space-saving more; an overhanging green roof helps blend the garden in with the surrounding nature, and provides somewhere to store garden tools.

(Image credit: Cuprinol)

'We needed a good bit of storage for the garden necessities. Off-the-shelf options would have taken up too much room so we went with a DIY design and build,' says Mike. 'I think ‘The Tiny Workshop’ has worked a treat. It’s a creative space where I can tinker and mend, as well as have the storage space for garden stuff, kids’ games and tools.'

This isn't just a practical space; every detail has been considered right down to the door handles made from old spanners. 'I designed brackets for the old spanner handles with a 3D printer – they’re useful and give a clue to what is inside,' he adds.

(Image credit: Cuprinol)

'In a difficult time of paying more and getting less, ‘The Tiny Workshop’ is a shining example of what can be achieved even in the most compact of spaces,' praises Andrew Wilcox, founder and head judge of Cuprinol Shed of the Year.

'Traditionally, sheds have just been seen as somewhere to store your tools, or perhaps somewhere to potter and play – ‘The Tiny Workshop’ takes this seemingly basic concept and turns into something so inspired but also still very practical, and truly nothing like we’ve seen before in this competition’s history,' he adds.

