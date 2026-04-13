It’s my job to try and look at outdoor sofas so it’s not easy to impress me – but these 8 garden sofas have done it

I’m a big fan of outdoor sofas – and over the past couple of years, their general popularity has been growing as we all want our outdoor spaces to be just as comfortable and cosy as our indoor living rooms. As a Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home, I get to try and see a lot of different sofas, both indoor and outdoor ones – but since I’ve seen it all, only few manage to truly impress me. If you’re looking to buy a garden sofa this year, I’ve rounded up the 8 best outdoor sofas I’ve come across, as well as the best places to shop for outdoor sofas.

I have high standards when it comes to the best garden furniture – in fact, they’re pretty much just as high as when it comes to furniture for your home’s interior. If not higher, since garden furniture, outdoor sofas included, also have to be able to withstand the elements which they’re regularly exposed to.

Since creating an outdoor living room is one of the biggest garden trends, I’d recommend an outdoor sofa for any outdoor space, as long as you can fit one in. But even the smallest of gardens can usually squeeze one in, you just need to pick the right design – my top pick is below, along with my other top recommendations for every style and every budget.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Where to buy an outdoor sofa

Top outdoor sofa picks