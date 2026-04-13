It’s my job to try and look at outdoor sofas so it’s not easy to impress me – but these 8 garden sofas have done it
From budget to luxury, space-saving to large corner designs, these are the best outdoor sofas I've seen
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I’m a big fan of outdoor sofas – and over the past couple of years, their general popularity has been growing as we all want our outdoor spaces to be just as comfortable and cosy as our indoor living rooms. As a Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home, I get to try and see a lot of different sofas, both indoor and outdoor ones – but since I’ve seen it all, only few manage to truly impress me. If you’re looking to buy a garden sofa this year, I’ve rounded up the 8 best outdoor sofas I’ve come across, as well as the best places to shop for outdoor sofas.
I have high standards when it comes to the best garden furniture – in fact, they’re pretty much just as high as when it comes to furniture for your home’s interior. If not higher, since garden furniture, outdoor sofas included, also have to be able to withstand the elements which they’re regularly exposed to.
Since creating an outdoor living room is one of the biggest garden trends, I’d recommend an outdoor sofa for any outdoor space, as long as you can fit one in. But even the smallest of gardens can usually squeeze one in, you just need to pick the right design – my top pick is below, along with my other top recommendations for every style and every budget.Article continues below
Where to buy an outdoor sofa
- Argos: for stylish Habitat outdoor sofas and afordable styles
- B&Q: for a wide selection of budget-friendly garden sofas
- Barker and Stonehouse: for a designer look at reasonable prices
- IKEA: for minimalist Scandi outdoor sofas
- John Lewis: for a wide range of garden sofa styles
- Kettler: for wooden-frame comfortable outdoor sofas
- King Living: for clever outdoor designs that would work indoors
- Neptune: for high-end rattan-look and wooden garden sofas
- Soho Home: for luxury outdoor sofas unmatched in style
Top outdoor sofa picks
Best modular
Colour options: white sand, linen, deep russet, dark olive, oceania, basalt Materials: aluminium, fabric Sizes available: 6, single modules
King Living doesn't just make some of the best modular sofas for your home, the Aussie brand does a great job with outdoor sofas, too. And in the case of the 1977 outdoor sofa, it looks and feels just like the indoor version which I myself own. And just like the indoor sofa, the garden version also comes with removable covers which you can change - and you can reshuffle the modules as you please and even buy additional singular modules if needed.
Best for small spaces
Colour options: green, navy, greige Materials: steel, polyester Sizes available: 2-seater
The Marcy garden sofa is the two-seater version of the Marcy garden chair that I've been raving about since its launch last year as the most comfortable garden chair I've ever sat on. Of course, this is also true of the sofa. And just like the chair, it very quickly sold out last year due to its stylish striped look, budget-friendly price point and compact size perfect for small garden ideas.
Best rattan
Colour options: natural Materials: aluminium, PE wicker, woven fabric Sizes available: 2-seater, 3-seater
Who knew that faux rattan could look so elevated?! Neptune is the master when it comes to working with all-weather wicker, favouring the synthetic material over genuine wicker due to its durability and weather resistance. The beautifully woven pattern on the aluminium base od this sofa is the star of the design - and the generous, deep seats make it even better for lounging and comfort in general.