I check the new-in garden furniture at Very daily – these are the 7 stylish sets going under the radar you'll want to snap up before the bank holiday
Everything from 4-piece sofa sets to full outdoor dining sets from £99
Everyone who is anyone is scrambling to purchase some garden furniture ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, which is just around the corner. And with temperatures set to reach highs of 22°C by the end of the month, it'd be a smart idea for you to consider doing the same. If you're searching for something stylish and purse-friendly, then don't overlook the new Very garden furniture line.
With hundreds of new-in designs to shop online, plus fast delivery to your doorstep, Very is an often forgotten about furniture destination. You do sometimes need to dig through the website to find the best hidden gems, but there is a treasure trove of them if you know where to look. As someone who checks the new-in at Very section on a regular basis, I thought I'd save you the trouble and share some of their best garden furniture sets I'd be snapping up if I didn't already have one.
I've been trawling page after page of their designs, and the Toledo Sofa Set With Modular Tables at £799 instantly jumped out at me as the showstopper in the range. It oozes style, brings a warmth to your patio, and it offers an abundance of table space, including two half tables on each end of the sofa, plus a round table for everything else.
This sofa set brings a soft vibe to your outdoor space, while being perfect for both small and large gardens. The perfect seat for 2-3 people to enjoy cocktails al fresco, or for one to stretch out and read a book in the sun.
This isn't the only garden furniture gem at Very. Whatever you're looking for — a bistro set for a small corner or a large design for seating the entire family — it's all here. I'm amazed at just how affordable and high-quality these sets are, especially since most of them are currently on sale, with prices as low as £95 for a 4-piece set. For an 11-piece set, you'll still only pay £359. These are my other six top picks you don't want to overlook.
This is a truly great price for such a high-quality looking piece. It seats 4 for dinner, and its seats are tub-style meaning you can sit in them for hours. Its tabletop is marble-effect and it comes with back and seat cushions. For less than £350, you can't really go wrong.
Perhaps the best bargain of all, this is an 11-piece set for £359. Included in the box are a dining table, a matching side table and a parasol. The parasol is the same design as the 6 chairs, plus you get 2 footrests. The best part about it, other than its affordable price tag, has to be the fact that its chairs are stackable.
Now is the best time to invest in your garden furniture before the sun comes out and everyone is scrambling to get a set. So don't miss out on upgrading your garden seating ideas with one of these stylish sets ready for the bank holiday.
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Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners.