I check the new-in garden furniture at Very daily – these are the 7 stylish sets going under the radar you'll want to snap up before the bank holiday

Everyone who is anyone is scrambling to purchase some garden furniture ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, which is just around the corner. And with temperatures set to reach highs of 22°C by the end of the month, it'd be a smart idea for you to consider doing the same. If you're searching for something stylish and purse-friendly, then don't overlook the new Very garden furniture line.

With hundreds of new-in designs to shop online, plus fast delivery to your doorstep, Very is an often forgotten about furniture destination. You do sometimes need to dig through the website to find the best hidden gems, but there is a treasure trove of them if you know where to look. As someone who checks the new-in at Very section on a regular basis, I thought I'd save you the trouble and share some of their best garden furniture sets I'd be snapping up if I didn't already have one.

I've been trawling page after page of their designs, and the Toledo Sofa Set With Modular Tables at £799 instantly jumped out at me as the showstopper in the range. It oozes style, brings a warmth to your patio, and it offers an abundance of table space, including two half tables on each end of the sofa, plus a round table for everything else.

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Very Toledo Sofa Set With Modular Tables - One Colour £799 at very.co.uk

This sofa set brings a soft vibe to your outdoor space, while being perfect for both small and large gardens. The perfect seat for 2-3 people to enjoy cocktails al fresco, or for one to stretch out and read a book in the sun.

This isn't the only garden furniture gem at Very. Whatever you're looking for — a bistro set for a small corner or a large design for seating the entire family — it's all here. I'm amazed at just how affordable and high-quality these sets are, especially since most of them are currently on sale, with prices as low as £95 for a 4-piece set. For an 11-piece set, you'll still only pay £359. These are my other six top picks you don't want to overlook.

Now is the best time to invest in your garden furniture before the sun comes out and everyone is scrambling to get a set. So don't miss out on upgrading your garden seating ideas with one of these stylish sets ready for the bank holiday.

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