Gardeners urged to avoid weeding their gardens this week for this important reason – leave your flower beds and lawns alone

During a heatwave, your garden is under a lot of strain to stay alive, and if weeds are currently thriving in yours, taking resources from your plants, it can be tempting to start weeding.

However, before you go about the process of weeding your garden , experts want you to read this first. While it is possible to weed during a heatwave, it’s not always the best idea - and sometimes does more harm than good.

We all want a weed-free garden , but weeding during a period of hot, dry weather can be a big mistake. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Should you weed a lawn during a heatwave?

Unfortunately, there’s not a straight answer as to whether you should weed your garden during a heatwave. While weeds do compete with your plants for nutrients and water, which can cause your already struggling plants to suffer more, weeding can also put unnecessary stress on your garden.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

‘This is a question I get asked a lot during hot weather, and my advice is not to rush out and start weeding in the middle of a heatwave. While weeds do compete with your plants for water and nutrients, extreme temperatures can put added stress on both the garden and the gardener,’ comments Luke Newnes , gardening expert at Hillarys .

‘One of the biggest risks is disturbing dry soil. When you expose the soil surface, moisture can evaporate more quickly, which isn't ideal when plants are already coping with hot conditions. Pulling out larger weeds can also disturb nearby roots that are trying to access what little moisture is available.’

Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture , agrees, noting that some weeds can even serve as a canopy, shading plants during periods of extreme heat.

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‘The leafy canopy created by some weeds can act like a natural sun shield for the ground, keeping roots cool,’ he says. ‘Instead, it is better to cut taller weeds at the base, and then remove the roots during cooler weather.’

When to weed a garden

If you're desperate to weed your garden this week, Luke does say it’s okay to do so in moderation.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘I don't avoid weeding altogether during a heatwave, but I am much more selective about when I do it. I tend to weed early in the morning or later in the evening when it's cooler, rather than working through the hottest part of the day,’ he says.

‘From a practical point of view, there's also the risk of overdoing it yourself. Gardening in high temperatures can be surprisingly exhausting, so I always keep jobs short, stay hydrated and save the heavier tasks for cooler days.’

However, for the best results, and least risk of damage to your garden, your best bet is waiting for rain.

‘The best time for weeding is usually just after rain or watering, as the damp soil will reduce the amount of effort needed to remove weeds from the soil. However, avoid pulling weeds if the ground is too wet, as this can affect soil health. Weeding in the morning is better, as temperatures will be much cooler and pulled weeds are less likely to drop seeds immediately,’ says Richard.

Garden weeding essentials

With rain forcasted (fingers crossed) around parts of the country at the end of the week, here are the weeding essentials you need for when the ground is moist again.

Spear & Jackson Spear & Jackson Weed Puller - Red £30 at Argos This weed puller is great for targeting weeds at the root, without the need for harsh chemicals. The Dustpan & Brush Store Weed Brush Outdoor Garden Weeding Tool for Block Paving Remove Weeds and Moss From Patios £12.49 at B&Q If weeds are plaguing your patio, this clever brush set is designed to help remove weeds, moss, and debris from block paving, patios, paths, and driveways. Burgon & Ball Burgon & Ball Container Weeder Was £14.49, now £7 at B&Q This smaller weed puller, is perfect for removing weeds from containers and smaller beds.

While the temperatures soar, you should worry less about the weeds in your garden and more about ensuring you and your plants are staying cool and hydrated.