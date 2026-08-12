‘It allows for almost endless configurations’ – John Lewis’ impressive new modular sofa is the brand’s most future-proof design yet

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of modular sofas. So when a new design launches, I pay attention – especially when it’s from one of the best sofa brands that also makes excellent modular sofas. When I first saw the John Lewis Elara modular sofa at the brand’s autumn/winter 2026 press preview, I immediately fell in love.

Investing in one of the best modular sofas is becoming more popular, as John Lewis reports that sales of their modular sofas have increased by 220% over the last three years. I rate the retailer’s Flow and Tokyo modular sofas very highly – but even David Barrett, head of home design at John Lewis, says that the new Elara modular sofa is even more special.

John Lewis Elara 4 Seater Chaise End Sofa in Natural £4199 at John Lewis The Elara is not the cheapest of sofas. But given its generous size and flexible modular design, I think it's worth it. There are more compact configurations available, too, and you can build your own with individual modules, too.

‘Elara is fully modular and adaptable,’ David explains. ‘It differs from other John Lewis modulars through its availability in three different widths which allows almost endless configurations. The smaller modules can create a compact seating solution whereas the larger module enables you to create a grand corner group that accommodates the whole family and anything in between.’

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

As the Elara only just dropped on the retailer’s site, the individual modules in various widths are not yet available. But the ready-made Elara 4-seater chaise-end sofa, which sells for £4199 and can be with you within seven days, includes and shows the different seat widths.

(Image credit: John Lewis/Phil Panting)

Aside from this default ready-made option, the Elara sofa is available in 80 fabrics to choose from, several of which I got to see at the brand’s press showcase. If you go for the made-to-order option, the lead time is eight weeks.

But aside from the various widths available, there are other things to love about the Elara sofa, too. Generously sized and deep-seated sofas have been rising in popularity this year as we all value comfort above all else. And this sofa ticks those boxes – so much so that I’d say it’s not the most small living room-friendly, however, it makes for the perfect open-plan living room idea.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

‘The Elara is a stunning centerpiece that looks flawless from every angle, making it the ultimate choice for open-plan living. Its relaxed seating and loose back cushions provide unparalleled, everyday comfort,’ David at John Lewis says. And I can attest to that as I was so comfortable when trying the sofa IRL that I didn’t want to get up at all.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The curvaceous shape of the sofa is another one of its benefits and aesthetically pleasing features which was inspired by Scandinavian design. ‘The Elara sofa brings our AW26 creative vision to life, combining Scandinavian design inspiration with insights gathered during Copenhagen Design Week,’ David confirms.

Last year, the retailer impressed me with the showstopping John Lewis Pleat sofa design. But this year, it’s all about the Elara modular sofa for me.