Celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna recently unveiled her new kitchen renovation, and there is one small detail that makes the space ooze rural charm - she’s used bunches of dried lavender to decorate, and I’m obsessed.

Rustic, country kitchens are one kitchen trend I’ll always be a fan of, and Clodagh’s newly redesigned space is a masterclass on how to nail the look. In fact, her herb decorating idea looks so good, I’m itching to try it out in my own kitchen.

But before I start stringing bunches of lavender together, I spoke to kitchen experts to get the lowdown on whether this is a good idea to use in your own kitchen. Spoiler alert: it is, and lavender is not the only plant suitable for this gorgeous decorating idea.

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How to get the look

If you need rustic kitchen ideas , then you can’t miss out on seeing Clodagh’s new kitchen on Instagram. Featuring a large Belfast sink, rich dark wood finishes, a flagstone floor and open shelving, I couldn’t help but fall completely in love with it.

But hanging from the beams is my standout feature: the bunches of dried lavender. Opting for hanging her cookware from shelves and ceiling beams, Clodagh has spaced out each pot or pan with a bunch of the gorgeously scented Mediterranean plant. The finished result looks like something out of a fairytale.

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‘Dried lavender can be used across the entire home, and we often see it hung up in places such as the bathroom or on doors. However, what most people don’t automatically think of is using it in the kitchen. If you have a rail above the worktop, or at the end of your cabinet or island, then lavender, along with other dried herbs, is great at adding scent as well as visual interest to the space,’ commented Ntola Obazee, creative director for Kutchenhaus .

‘It creates texture and provides a gentle scent, which is great for covering old food smells. It also has the added benefit of being a great low-maintenance alternative to flowers, which can be enjoyed for months to come.’

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A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna) A photo posted by on

However, there are a few drawbacks to using lavender in your kitchen that you should be aware of before you hang your own sprigs. Kitchens are hot and humid, which are ideal conditions for mould to grow on natural material. And you should also bear in mind that lavender will lose its colour and scent over time.

‘The main concerns are exactly those you would expect in a kitchen environment. Dust, grease and moisture all affect dried flowers and herbs, and once something begins to look tired, it can detract from an otherwise beautifully designed room,’ says Caroline Montague, interior designer, author and owner of Tuscan retreat Villa Sartiano

‘I have used lavender in a stone urn in Italy, where it works well for a short period because the setting feels right and the arrangement is changed regularly. It is a lovely detail when it is fresh, but it does need attention.’

As Caroline points out, you will need to refresh your lavender semi-regularly if you want it to stay looking fresh. But if you’re looking for something lower-maintenance, she does recommend a few different herbs you can try.

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‘I much prefer living herbs in a kitchen. A row of pots containing rosemary, thyme, basil or sage brings colour, texture and scent, but it also has a purpose. They are connected to cooking, which makes them feel natural in that setting,’ she says.

Ntola also points out you can hang dried herbs, too, if you want a similar look to Clodagh. Alternatively, you could even hang fake flowers as an even lower-maintenance look.

‘Sage, rosemary and thyme all dry beautifully. If you want to create a little more texture and personality in your kitchen, you could easily add in alternative bunches to give variation and interest to the space. They each give off their own unique scent, and the different leaves give variation to each bunch,’ she suggests.

While Clodagh’s lavender kitchen may require a little extra maintenance, it is truly beautiful and great inspo for a country kitchen.