Aldi is selling this hallway storage must-have for £140 less than one at Wayfair

Aldi's latest homeware Specialbuys range features a dupe of a quality hallway storage solution that can save shoppers up to 80% compared to shopping at other retailers.

Your entryway is typically the first impression of your home, so it should represent it well. With all the hallway ideas to explore, there's one thing that many of us strive to upkeep in this space – storage and organisation. Many have opted to use a hall tree to create a practical and tidy entrance to their homes, but we know these don't come cheap.

Thankfully, those wanting to brush up on their hallway storage ideas are in luck because the budget store is releasing its own hall tree for a fraction of the price.

Aldi hall tree

The Aldi hall tree offers the ideal place to hang outerwear, doubling as a shoe storage solution thanks to its shelves, and even boasting a built-in mirror. We think it's a great dupe for this Hall Tree from Wayfair (opens in new tab) which retails for £179.99, offering a similar storage principle for a highly competitive price of only £39.99 – that's up to nearly 80% off.

Hall trees can get pretty pricey, but this one from Aldi is one of the cheapest you can bag on the market. It'll be available to pre-order online from 22nd January on the Aldi website (opens in new tab), and in stores from 26th January.

And if you've never even considered picking up a hall tree, perhaps this is your sign to do so. 'If your entrance is empty or in need of an overhaul, a good hall tree could do the trick. It'll provide space for everything you want to drop off after walking in the door, giving an immediate home to your shoes, jackets, scarves and so on,' explains Ash Read, interiors expert at Living Cozy.

'The multi-storage design of a hallway tree also means there is no need for multiple storage units, leaving your entryway looking less cluttered and more inviting.' It's an easy storage idea that's bound to weave its way into your daily routine soon enough, you won't remember what it was like being without it.

(Image credit: Aldi)

There's no reason to have to spend a fortune to achieve the home of your dreams, so finding a bargain price for a well-sought-after home decor piece is an invitation we're always willing to accept.