Kimberley Walsh's staircase garland is an ode to nostalgic Christmas decor – experts say it 'exudes timeless charm'

Kimberley Walsh, who has just announced extra dates for next year's Girls Aloud Show arena tour, recently took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and her boys as they pose in front of the family's festive staircase garland, in quite the traditional Christmas colour palette of green, gold, and red.

December is officially here, meaning that getting our many Christmas ideas a go is finally fair game (only took long enough). As far as decorating for the festive season goes, garlands are pretty much a must. There's even been a DIY door garland hack going viral, making garlands an even more favourable holiday addition.

While many opt for the route of hanging a garland around the front door, there's also a fair amount of people who love the look of a staircase garland – Kimberley Walsh included. Although she's also recently embraced the look of an untraditional Christmas tree with bright, anti-Christmas colours, Kimberley has simultaneously proven that old will always be gold.

Kimberley Walsh's Christmas staircase garland

Just over a week ago, Kimberley shared a photo to her Instagram, pictured with her sons as they're dressed up to go for a birthday celebration for the Girls Aloud star.

The family are posed in their hallway, and behind them is their gorgeous Christmas stair decor in all its traditional and nostalgic glory.

We describe it as such as the garland doesn't shy away from sporting a Christmas colour scheme that we've long associated the festive season with before all the many alternative Christmas trends started to flood us from all angles.

Commenting on Kimberley Walsh's staircase garland, Etsy's trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, says, 'Christmas is such a nostalgic time for many, and the timeless tradition of festive reds and greens will always be a hit.'

Dayna Isom Johnson Social Links Navigation Trend Expert at Etsy Dayna Isom Johnson is the trend expert for Etsy and a judge on the NBC primetime series 'Making It'. As part of her role at Etsy, Dayna is responsible for keeping her finger on the pulse of the hottest trends on the market. She is in constant pursuit of new and unique finds on Etsy in an effort to unearth the latest and greatest designs, up-and-coming Etsy shops, and sellers with exciting stories.

Sahar Saffari, senior designer at Hi-Spec Design adds, 'The brilliant part about Christmas colours and decorations is that they don’t go out of trend like other decorations, red, green and white always bring that sense of festive nostalgia.'

You heard it here first, folks. If there's a Christmas tree trend and decoration style that'll never go out of style, it's traditional decor. Rest assured, you can never go wrong.

Sahar Saffari Social Links Navigation Senior Designer Senior designer, Sahar Saffari has worked at Hi-Spec Design for over 17 years. She studied Fine Art and Architecture in Tehran. She was also a lecturer of History and Drawing at two universities before moving to the UK in 2004. She spends a lot of time in Spain, which helps with her creative work.

How to recreate Kimberley's traditional Christmas decor

'Embracing a traditional and nostalgic Christmas decor, reminiscent of green, gold, and red, as Kimberly has done, can exude timeless charm without appearing dated,' assures interior designer, Oliver Steer.

'To achieve this look, consider a few design approaches such as incorporating timeless patterns and mixing classic and contemporary elements.'

Oliver Steer Social Links Navigation Interior Designer One of the UK's leading interior designers, Oliver Steer, creates award-winning, exquisite interiors and properties using the finest materials, furnishings, and craftsmen from around the world. Dedicated to delivering outstanding luxury living, Oliver has worked with businesses across hospitality and premium retail, as well as directly with customers to bring visions and dreams to life in their homes.

1. Bring the outdoors in

'Bring the outdoors in by incorporating natural elements like pinecones, holly, and evergreen branches,' begins Oliver. 'This not only enhances the nostalgic feel but also adds a touch of freshness to the decor.'

Not to mention, this is easily a way to make a garland or artificial Christmas wreath look expensive.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

2. Consider colour scheme

'I recommend staying on theme and not introducing colours other than the traditional reds, greens and golds to keep the space from looking dated and over the top,' advises Dayna.

However, this doesn't mean you have to only stick with just a singular variation of each colour. 'You can also use different tones of the colour scheme to create a sophisticated and modern feel and break up the primary colours,' suggests Sahar.

3. Balance the old and new

If you're worried about your traditional decor looking dated, consider mixing vintage pieces into your ensemble, so it instead looks intentional as opposed to out of touch.

'Integrate a few antique or vintage pieces into your decor, this could be anything from classic candle holders to rustic wooden ornaments,' suggests Oliver. 'These elements contribute to the nostalgic ambience without feeling outdated.'

And of course, don't forget to add the new. Sahar suggests, 'Mix your traditional elements with more sleek and neutral-toned elements, e.g. wooden tree decorations or pine cones in the mix of colours.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Oliver concludes, 'By carefully balancing traditional elements with contemporary touches and personalisation, you can stay true to a nostalgic Christmas decor scheme without it feeling overly dated.'

'This approach allows for a harmonious blend of classic charm and modern elegance.' Just as Kimberley Walsh achieved with her Christmas staircase garland display.