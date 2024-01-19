Stacey Dooley's party glassware nails the viral 'coquette' trend with a chic twist

Stacey Dooley has proved herself as quite the interior design and lifestyle muse through her Instagram account with over one million followers. In her most recent post, she documented her latest endeavour, championing the bow trend and showing it certainly has a place in 2024.

Bows and ribbons were the biggest home decor trend of last year as bow-tied ribbons adorned everything from Christmas trees in place of ornaments to dinner candlesticks, with many learning how to make the perfect bows. But Stacey (and many others on social media) are making sure that this chic trend doesn’t get left behind in 2023, making it into a viral aesthetic named the ‘coquette’ trend - a romantic, feminine style that puts a bow on pretty much everything.

The presenter decorated a table full of Champagne coupes with skinny pink velvet ribbons, tying them around the stems and not leaving out the bottle of non-alcoholic fizz either, as Stacey’s family celebrated her daughter’s first birthday. And you best believe we’re stealing this look for our next dinner party.

Stacey Dooley’s Champagne coupe bows

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) A photo posted by on

While some thought that the bow and ribbon trend would be over with the festive season and the end of 2023, it instead grew even bigger than it was as it gave rise to the ‘coquette’ aesthetic, which is prominent in fashion, beauty and home decor, of course.

‘We saw the bows trend come to the fore this Christmas with lots of bow and ribbon decorations adorning trees and mantelpieces,’ says Lucy Mather, design expert from Arighi Bianchi. ‘But this is a popular interiors look that is continuing well into the year ahead, which I feel is part of the wider nostalgia trend within home decor.’

Bows are nothing new or groundbreaking but they are currently enjoying its place in the spotlight as the hottest home decor trend.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘In 2024, the use of bows and ribbons as a design feature feels sophisticated and elegant versus the slightly “garish” look of the JoJo bow of the 2000s,’ Lucy continues. ‘They’re being used in a more grown-up, less “girly” way, whether as an illustration on accessories or as a wall accessory in their own right.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

This is not the first time the presenter has been right on the money with a home decor trend as proved by Stacey Dooley’s sofa choice of the Togo settee by Ligne Roset – iconic is all we can say.

But this trend is certainly a lot easier (and cheaper) to replicate.

Get the look:

‘Ribbons and bows add a layer of texture and dimension to a space, breaking the monotony of flat surfaces,’ says Sam Sutherland, interior stylist at Flitch. ‘This three-dimensional quality allows for a more dynamic and visually interesting environment. Ribbons and bows can serve as either subtle accents or bold focal points, depending on their size, colour, and placement.’

So count us in.