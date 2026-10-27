This gorgeously charming Georgian farmhouse has been modernised without compromising on character

Who lives here? Ffion Baker, a holistic therapist, lives here with her husband James, a property developer, their daughters, plus Poppy the cat.

This Grade II–listed Georgian farmhouse has been lovingly renovated by Ffion and James Baker. Now it blends timeless country style with modern comfort, creating the perfect setting for family life in rural Cornwall.

Why did you buy the house?

‘We weren’t looking to move when it came up for sale, but a house like this one is such a rare find we knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. My husband, James, is a property developer who specialises in Grade II–listed buildings, so he had the experience to take on such a specialist renovation,' says Ffion.

‘Previously, the house had been run as an equestrian centre, with land, stables and very run-down outbuildings. Inside, the decor was stuck in the 1980s, with bright red and dark green walls, but it had so much character. Our plan was to transform it into a spacious family home and also develop the barns into a holiday let.’

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How did the renovation unfold?

‘It was stressful trying to juggle a young family and a full–scale renovation,' she says. 'Being a granite house, it was a challenge to keep it warm and dry, so we focused on proper insulation and a new heating system. We dug a trench through fields to install a new gas pipe. When we discovered bats living in the roof, which are a protected species, we followed conservation advice and built an alternative roosting space in our barns so they could relocate safely.

‘We restructured the internal layout by knocking down the wall between the kitchen and dining room to create an open–plan family space, which has quickly become the heart of our home. Over time we restored the beams, updated the bathrooms and kitchen, added wall panelling and decorated throughout in soft, historic paint shades. The project took two years from start to finish, which is quick considering how much we achieved,’ claims Ffion.

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

What have you learned?

‘Grade II renovations are not for the faint–hearted!' laughs Ffion. 'Although it was challenging at times, I’m pleased we stuck to our vision for the house. Many of the interior decisions were made under intense pressure, but everything has come together beautifully,' she adds.

‘Every time I drive down the lane to our home, I feel pure joy and peace. The girls love having so much space to explore, and I now run my holistic therapy business, The Healing Barn (@georgianbythesea) from one of the converted outbuildings. Next, we plan to grow an orchard and raise chickens as a nod to the farmhouse’s heritage. This is our forever home and where we all feel safe, grounded and surrounded by nature.’

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Room by room

Living room

Taking down walls can turn an unworkable layout into a more family-friendly space. ‘We knocked through between the living room and kitchen. This created an archway that allowed us to preserve the original coving, and floods our home with natural light,’ says Ffion.

In open-plan layouts, use your furniture to section off areas. 'We turned one end of our family room into a dining area, and the other into a living space. I painted over the 1980s blue walls and then furnished the room with a rustic farmhouse table, and a generous L-shaped sofa which is perfect for cosy night in,' she continues.

Sandybay framed printed canvas, from £119, Mala Art Co. (Image credit: Chris Poole)

Dining area

Ffion chose rustic wooden furniture as it adds a feeling of warmth. ‘I used to work in my mum’s interiors shop when growing up, and that’s where I fell in love with modern country styling,' she says.

Kitchen

Bridgemere kitchen units in Dove Grey, price on request, Howdens. (Image credit: Chris Poole)

‘The original kitchen was over 30 years old. I chose hand- painted grey units with marble worktops. James installed brick slips behind the range, which were painted in a durable finish so they are easy to keep clean,' says Ffion.

Hallway

Sandstone floors, stone tiles and wooden accessories all bring warmth to a space. ‘In our hall we had bespoke carpentry built that includes storage benches, hooks and shelving,' claims Ffion. ‘We restored the original archway and staircase, sanding back the wood and hand- painting everything in creamy tones. Then we added panelling from the hallway up the stairs,’ she adds.

Daughter's bedroom

‘This room was in poor condition, with plaster falling off the walls. We stripped it back to the brick and installed new windows, then we divided the room to add an en suite for her.'

Main bedroom

When prompted about her bedroom, Ffion beamed, ‘I love to shop for antiques that I can upcycle for our home, like this pretty wooden bedside table which I found on Facebook Marketplace,' says Ffion.

Family bathroom

Frosted glass ensures privacy while still allowing light into the main bathroom. ‘When we first viewed this house, the bathroom window was so rotten it had wisteria growing through it. We had to start from scratch.’