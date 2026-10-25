Hidden lighting is the key to making a kitchen look more expensive – here's how to create a layered, atmospheric scheme

Let's face it - we all want our kitchens to look much more expensive than what we've actually spent. Whether you're in a rental that needs some polishing or your kitchen reno budget hasn't gone as far as you hoped, there's no need to worry – lighting can be your saviour.

Kitchen lighting ideas are a seemingly small feature, but they're one of the most important. Lighting has the ability to completely alter the ambience of a room, and choosing the right lighting can turn a stark, uninviting space into one filled with warmth.

The same can be said for making a kitchen look expensive. The wrong lighting will cheapen a scheme, whereas subtle, hidden lighting techniques will ooze luxury from every corner.

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(Image credit: Kutchenhaus)

'Successful kitchen lighting is about creating the right ambience for different moments throughout the day, from practical lighting when preparing meals to a softer, more relaxed setting in the evenings,' says Tom Raffield, founder of Tom Raffield.

A single overhead light might be a useful source of light, but it's not going to help to transition your kitchen from day to night, or from cooking to hosting.

Layered lighting is the key to achieving a scheme that has versatility and easily transitions to meet your needs, rather than causing frustration.

(Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

'A considered approach can transform how a kitchen looks and feels, with subtle details like under-cabinet lighting adding warmth and depth,' Tom continues.

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While the 3-layer lighting rule is great guidance for creating a dynamic lighting set-up, it doesn't speak to the power of hidden lighting enough.

Adding lamps to a kitchen acts as a source of warmth and adds decor, but sometimes we want all of the perks of illumination without adding more clutter to our kitchens. This is where opting for clever, hidden sources of light comes into play.

(Image credit: Rothschild & Bickers)

For a more seamless finish, integrated lighting can make a real difference. From subtle lighting beneath worktops and along horizontal and vertical recess rails to illumination beneath wall units, shelving and inside drawers, these thoughtful details can shine a light on your kitchen and help create the perfect ambience, while making everyday tasks a little easier,' explains Ntola Obazee, brand director, Kutchenhaus .

Adding thin LED strips underneath shelving, whether open shelving or within cupboards, is one of the easiest ways to add an instant premium touch to a kitchen. It makes built-in cabinetry look much more luxe but also aids visibility.

Hidden lighting along the bottom of cabinetry also adds light to walkways and creates atmosphere - particularly upon evenings spent hosting. Choose where you position this carefully - it will have a high impact when used sparingly around an island to accentuate the centre of the kitchen.

Shop hidden lighting

Amazon Auraglow Sensor Night Light Walnut Wood £18.99 at Amazon UK This is a great alternative to a wall light if you don't want to call in an electrician. It's slimline and motion censored, but you can also lift the light off if needed. Amazon Vicloon Motion Sensor Cabinet Lights £7.99 at Amazon UK These lights are ideal for drawers and cupboards or open shelving to add a glow where you would least expect. Amazon Motion Sensor Led Lights Indoor 6 Pack £27.99 at Amazon UK These adhesive motion lights offer plenty of versatility. You could add beneath shelves in a dresser unit.

Autumn is the best time to upgrade your kitchen lighting - for a quick weekend project, I've hunted down the best rechargeable wall lights from Dusk that mean you don't even need to call an electrician.

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