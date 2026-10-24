Cottagecore kitchens are back, but they're more sophisticated than ever before – how the look is changing for 2027

I'm sure we all remember the cottagecore trend - pretty pastels, rustic finishes, ditsy florals, and whitewashed floorboards reigned supreme in country kitchens, creating a homely, lived-in look that we knew and loved. Slowly over time, these kitsch cottage-inspired touches have given way to a more sophisticated approach to country kitchens - one that still has its roots firmly in the aesthetic, but is determinably sleeker.

Country kitchens don't have to be situated in a wood-beamed cottage anymore to have the same cosy, inviting effect. Shaker kitchen ideas are for everyone, and the grown-up beaded cabinetry look is making our kitchens feel more design-led.

From earthy palettes to thoughtfully planned storage, these three upgrades to the cottagecore trend will make a country look fit right in to 2027.

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1. Choose skinny Shaker cabinets

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

In trend-led country kitchens, cabinets look much more swish and put together than in old-school cottage cooking spaces.

'Shaker cabinetry has always been a natural choice for country kitchens, with its timeless design and understated detailing lending itself beautifully to the relaxed, welcoming feel of a farmhouse home,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

For a more refined look, skinny Shaker cabinetry is perfect. As Al explains, 'Its slimmer frame creates a cleaner, more streamlined finish, while retaining the character and craftsmanship of the traditional Shaker style.'

2. Opt for earthy shades

(Image credit: Neptune/Ben Edwards)

Colour is just as important when planning a more sophisticated country kitchen. While pale blues and pinks still prove to be popular choices, recent kitchen trends show that we're moving away from pastels and towards earthy hues and natural materials.

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'Materials are just as important when creating a country kitchen. Natural wood cabinetry, handcrafted with traditional dovetail joints, adds warmth and character, while soft whites, warm creams, and muted greys provide a timeless backdrop,' Al adds.

'For those looking to add more depth, earthy greens and rich blues pair particularly well with darker woods, such as walnut, creating a scheme that feels both classic and considered.'

3. Plan for modern life

(Image credit: Future PLC/Matthew Heritage)

Country kitchens are built for functionality. Whether you're on a working farm or just like to lean into the aesthetic, kitchens have to be practical for modern life, so you need to think carefully about kitchen storage ideas.

'While open shelving styled with ceramics and wooden chopping boards can add character, consider how practical it will be day to day, particularly around cooking areas where dust and grease can build up,' says Nadine Kimani, brand kitchen expert for Kutchenhaus . '

'Instead, introduce one or two areas of open shelving to display favourite pieces, while keeping everyday essentials neatly tucked away behind cabinetry. Kitchen islands and dressers also offer opportunities to introduce decorative touches without compromising on storage or functionality,' she adds.

Dunelm Cedar and Sage Arvika Kitchen Island £979 at Dunelm I love the traditional appearance of this baker's table-inspired island - and it won't take up too much room in a kitchen. Habitat Habitat Nomad 4 Seater Bar Island - Natural £220 at Habitat UK If you prefer a more industrial look, this 4-seater island bar will create a handy dining spot. Dunelm Francis Compact Kitchen Island £249 at Dunelm Available in navy and off-white, there's something to match or purposefully mis-match any space. The wine rack is my favourite high-end feature of this island.

Looking to start thinking about a new kitchen for 2027? These are the 2026 kitchen colour trends that I predict will have longevity.