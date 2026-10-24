Cottagecore kitchens are back, but they're more sophisticated than ever before – how the look is changing for 2027
Rustic is out and sleek is in
I'm sure we all remember the cottagecore trend - pretty pastels, rustic finishes, ditsy florals, and whitewashed floorboards reigned supreme in country kitchens, creating a homely, lived-in look that we knew and loved. Slowly over time, these kitsch cottage-inspired touches have given way to a more sophisticated approach to country kitchens - one that still has its roots firmly in the aesthetic, but is determinably sleeker.
Country kitchens don't have to be situated in a wood-beamed cottage anymore to have the same cosy, inviting effect. Shaker kitchen ideas are for everyone, and the grown-up beaded cabinetry look is making our kitchens feel more design-led.
From earthy palettes to thoughtfully planned storage, these three upgrades to the cottagecore trend will make a country look fit right in to 2027.
1. Choose skinny Shaker cabinets
In trend-led country kitchens, cabinets look much more swish and put together than in old-school cottage cooking spaces.
'Shaker cabinetry has always been a natural choice for country kitchens, with its timeless design and understated detailing lending itself beautifully to the relaxed, welcoming feel of a farmhouse home,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.
For a more refined look, skinny Shaker cabinetry is perfect. As Al explains, 'Its slimmer frame creates a cleaner, more streamlined finish, while retaining the character and craftsmanship of the traditional Shaker style.'
2. Opt for earthy shades
Colour is just as important when planning a more sophisticated country kitchen. While pale blues and pinks still prove to be popular choices, recent kitchen trends show that we're moving away from pastels and towards earthy hues and natural materials.
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'Materials are just as important when creating a country kitchen. Natural wood cabinetry, handcrafted with traditional dovetail joints, adds warmth and character, while soft whites, warm creams, and muted greys provide a timeless backdrop,' Al adds.
'For those looking to add more depth, earthy greens and rich blues pair particularly well with darker woods, such as walnut, creating a scheme that feels both classic and considered.'
3. Plan for modern life
Country kitchens are built for functionality. Whether you're on a working farm or just like to lean into the aesthetic, kitchens have to be practical for modern life, so you need to think carefully about kitchen storage ideas.
'While open shelving styled with ceramics and wooden chopping boards can add character, consider how practical it will be day to day, particularly around cooking areas where dust and grease can build up,' says Nadine Kimani, brand kitchen expert for Kutchenhaus. '
'Instead, introduce one or two areas of open shelving to display favourite pieces, while keeping everyday essentials neatly tucked away behind cabinetry. Kitchen islands and dressers also offer opportunities to introduce decorative touches without compromising on storage or functionality,' she adds.
Looking to start thinking about a new kitchen for 2027? These are the 2026 kitchen colour trends that I predict will have longevity.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).