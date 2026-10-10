From new build to cosy cottage – how careful planning and clever decor choices transformed this home

This couple spent 10 years slowly shaping this inviting trad-style home in Swansea

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Published In Features
a neutral country-style kitchen with a farmhouse table and chairs in the middle a large range cooker pale green cabinetry and a marble splashback
(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)
WHO LIVES HERE?

Damon Tremain Morgans and his husband, David, live here with their two dogs, Charlie and Bobbie.

You may love the look of a period property, but for many, the costs involved in restoring one to its former glory can be prohibitive. When buying his first home, Damon faced that exact issue and opted for the more affordable (and more reliable) option of a new build.

In the ten years that he has lived in this four-bedroom semi-detached new-build townhouse in Swansea, Damon has transformed it into a cosy space filled with timeless design ideas and classic styling, adding all the character he craved.

the exterior of a house with a front door and iron fencing

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

‘Originally, I wanted to buy a period property, but all the ones within my budget needed expensive structural work,' recalls Damon. 'Viewing this new build was a complete wild card, but I was instantly taken with it. Although it was an ex-rental and the rooms felt cold and boxy, I could see how to make it warm and homely.'

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'Over the next five years, I decorated it from top to bottom, and when David moved in, we began the transformation of the ground floor,' he adds.

a close up of a neutral coffee table with plant pits candles and a carved bowl

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

‘Within 24 hours of moving in,' continues Damon, 'I had stripped off the flocked wallpaper in the living room. I was dying to get stuck in, but I focused my budget on high-impact updates, such as installing a faux fireplace and adding brick slips, as well as retiling the bathrooms.'

'I tackled each space as budget allowed. Last year, we swapped the living room and kitchen, installed a beautiful bespoke kitchen leading into the garden, and created a welcoming living room at the front. It was a messy job, but now the house flows so much better and, most importantly, we have more room to entertain.’

a neutral country-style kitchen with a marble splashback and a polished brass wall light and dark wood chopping boards

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

‘Since I was a child, I’ve helped my dad renovate our family home, so I had a clear idea of my style. I love heritage paint colours, classic furniture shapes and period details. I made sure any additions, such as the chimney breast or handmade kitchen, looked intentional and curated. I’ve styled our home with vintage market finds and charity shop buys for that authentic look. I’ve charted our progress on Instagram at @townhousefiftyseven.’

‘Next to decorate is the attic bedroom. I plan to install a freestanding bath under the eaves. And once that’s done, I’ve promised David we’ll stop spending on the house and go on holiday. I don’t think a home is ever finished, but we’re very happy here.’

Take the tour of Damon and David's country-style home

The living room

a neutral living room with herringbone wooden flooring a traditional fireplace with woodburner and an overmantel mirror beside a grandfather clock and a sofa

Overmantel bow mirror, £225, John Lewis. Naryla lantern, £75, Nkuku.

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

‘Adding a chimney breast, fireplace and wood-effect herringbone flooring has given the space instant character,’ says Damon.

The kitchen

a neutral country-style kitchen with a farmhouse table and chairs in the middle a large range cooker pale green cabinetry and a marble splashback

Grey ceramic rustic vase, £26, B&Q. Hertford brass pendant lights, £70 each, Next.

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

‘We spent years planning this space to be both functional and beautiful,' says Damon, 'and the result has transformed how we live.’

a neutral country-style kitchen with pale green cabinetry and a marble splashback

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

The garden

a compact garden with patio with a large pergola overheaf horizontal slatted fencing a table and sofa seating an open outdoor fireplace and bay trees

Kettler Foxley sofa set, £2,698.99, Robert Dyas. The Beliani Pendula PR rattan planters, £71.99 for three, Robert Dyas, are a good match.

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

‘We inherited a muddy lawn,' recalls Damon, 'so we turned part of the space into an outdoor room with paving, comfortable seating and a bioethanol fire. We use it all the time to relax and entertain.’

a compact garden with patio and lawn areas horizontal slatted fencing a table and chairs and bay trees planted in raised beds

For similar, try the Beliani dining set in Vernio Brown, £759.99, B&Q

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

‘Horizontal panelled fencing, raised planters and bay trees add privacy and structure, making this compact space feel smart and intimate,' says Damon.

The home office

a neutral home office room with a country style bookcase and a large upholstered office chair

Chalford library cabinet, £1,300, Cotswold Company.

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

‘When David moved in, we turned the box room into a home office. The library cabinet, farmhouse-style desk and vintage touches make it practical and in keeping with the look of the rest of the house, and it’s a great place to work.’

The attic bedroom

a neutral bedroom with a dormer window and a stag head skull on the wall and check print bed linen on the bed

Cream cable-knit throw, £7.50, F&F at Tesco. For a similar lamp, try the Bronx tripod, £140, Next.

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

‘This room is our next big project. We plan a freestanding bath under the eaves for a boutique hotel feel. For now, the calm palette makes it a restful retreat.’

a neutral bedroom with an exposed brick wall and a fireplace with an electric fire and a clock

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

Floor-to-ceiling white paint keeps the space feeling bright between two chocolate brown feature walls.

The en suite bathroom

a neutral bathroom with metro tiled walls and a basin, look and slate style tiled flooring

Woven cottage round basket, £16, Matalan

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

‘The original bathroom tiles were poorly fitted, so I replaced them with metro tiles for a fresher look. The newest addition is the shutters, which are now fitted throughout the house.’

Get Damon & David's cottagecore look

FOCUS ON... Quartz worktops

Get the appearance of marble without the maintenance

  • LOOK AND FEEL Carrara and Calacatta-style quartz mimics the look of marble, but it’s non-porous, so it doesn’t need sealing. Choose polished for a crisp, reflective finish or honed for a softer, more natural look.
  • DAILY USE Quartz shrugs off stains and splashes, and is easy to wipe clean. Remember to use trivets for hot pans and chopping boards to avoid scratches. It’s tough, but not indestructible.
  • COST GUIDE Expect to pay £150 to £400 per sqm for quartz, versus £250 to £500 per sqm for natural marble. Templating, cut-outs and edge profiles add to the price, so get an itemised quote.
  • DETAILS THAT ELEVATE Standard thicknesses are 20 or 30mm. A built-up edge gives a chunkier, bespoke look. Consider matching upstands or a full-height splashback with a shelf for a seamless finish, and plan joints so the veining aligns.
  • DINING-TABLE MATCH For a cohesive scheme, order an extra slab with your worktops and have the fabricator cut a made-to-measure tabletop. It ties the space together and gives a high-end, one-material feel.
Maxine Brady
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