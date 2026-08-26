These brave homeowners knocked down their dated 1960s bungalow to build the extraordinary home of their dreams

When Claire and Paul bought a modest 1960s bungalow in 2017, they quickly realised that it could be so much more. And so began a huge project to build an entirely new house from scratch, which gave them the perfect opportunity to create their dream home.

‘We found and bought our two-bedroom 1960s bungalow in the spring of 2017, instantly drawn to its amazing potential and generous plot. Paul actually left the hospital after our daughter was born to collect the keys! We were also sold on the location, with schools nearby and a large garden. While the road at the front can be busy at times, the house backs onto a nature reserve, giving it a wonderfully quiet, secluded feel.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

‘Initially, we explored the idea of working with the bungalow, spending several months talking to architects. However, the footings weren’t deep enough to support a house, so we decided to knock it down and start again,' explains Claire.

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'With new plans in place, the bungalow came down later that year, and building began in February 2018. It was daunting, but also exciting to help design and build something from the ground up,' she continued.

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

'We were lucky to be able to stay in our previous home while the construction took place. Paul project- managed the entire demolition and build alongside his full-time job, coordinating and managing all the trades, and spending evenings and weekends on-site, while I juggled work, school runs and three children.’

But that's not everything! Claire impressively tells us how she planned the layout of their not-so-new home, ‘We designed the house around a large entrance hallway, which immediately gives it a sense of space and flow,' she says.

'Upstairs, the five bedrooms and bathrooms are arranged off a balcony-style landing that overlooks the hall below, creating a strong connection between the floors. Downstairs, there’s a generous front living room and a separate study, while at the back of the house we created a spacious family room with distinct zones for cooking, eating and relaxing.’

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Kitchen

When discussing this stunning kitchen layout, Claire assured us, 'We decided on smart, dark cabinetry to give the space a strong, architectural feel, layering in subtle industrial touches such as metal pendant lighting, white metro tiles with dark grouting and pared-back finishes.'

Dining room

‘Our dining table is central to family life, Claire claims. 'We subtly zoned the area with a statement pendant light overhead, and continued the white brick-style tiles through from the kitchen to visually link the two spaces.'

Living area

It's all in the small details! ‘The family room was designed to feel relaxed and sociable, with the sofa arranged so the living space connects easily to the other zones, while still feeling like it has its own identity,' says Claire.

Landing

The landing is often an overlooked part of any home. ‘The balcony-style hallway was a core element of the house plans, and we love how its practical design feels so dramatic,' says Claire. 'I chose a mix of industrial-style pendants arranged around the central rooflight, which look striking in the space and draw the eye upwards,' she continues.

Study

Because your WFH space truly does matter. ‘We designed the dark office with a large bespoke picture window to flood the space with natural light,' claims Claire. 'As it's a functional room where Paul and I both work, I softened it with a patterned wallpaper to make it feel more inviting,' she adds.

Kid's rooms

Black painted woodwork adds definition to the wardrobe doors in this stylish kids bedroom.

Prints, from a selection, Desenio. (Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

‘A black-and-white palette with pops of colour runs throughout our home, so it felt right to bring these elements together here, too, using a black feature wall layered with playful artwork to add personality to the space,' says Claire about her eldest daughter's room.

'We've been a little more playful in our youngest Connie's room, which has recently been updated in soft, contrasting pinks and blues. A floral wallpaper adds gentle pattern and interest, creating a space that feels relaxed and that will grow with her.'

En-suite

Next up, the stunning en-suite bathroom. ‘I fell in love with the terrazzo basins and designed the rest of the room around them. Because we had the space, it made sense to have double basins and mirrors, which work brilliantly for everyday life.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘The green tiles in the large walk-in shower connect the space with the main bedroom,' says Claire, proudly.

Main bedroom

When prompted about her own bedroom, Claire was insistent that they'd made a very small mistake in planning. 'In hindsight, we probably could have given up some space here for a balcony. That said, I think we've managed to make it feel cosy by painting the walls a soft green and choosing a large bed with a statement headboard.'

Get the look

When we spoke about the finished result, Claire was beaming. ‘We’re absolutely delighted with what we’ve achieved,' she claimed. 'It was a huge leap of faith, but we’re so pleased we went for it. Every decision was carefully considered and the layout has made a huge difference to how we live day-to-day. The house works exactly as we hoped it would, and the result is a home that feels open, connected and calm – a world away from the modest bungalow we first unlocked the door to, and proof that taking that leap was worth it.’

And we couldn't agree more!