Swapping country living for city life with this stunning Bath villa

A country girl through and through, the owner of this Georgian villa admits that city life isn’t her natural habitat – but serendipity brought her from rural Suffolk to the beautiful city of Bath.

‘Its perfect proportions give it all the appeal and charm of a doll’s house,’ Joanna says of her home.

The Grade II-listed villa is built of Bath stone. Arranged over three floors, it has beautifully proportioned living spaces.

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Over the years, Joanna has renovated several period properties, some to sell and some to live in. This time, however, she chose a house that was less of a project, a place she could more simply turn into a comfortable home.

‘The house has wonderful bones – it’s filled with light and has plenty of period features. All it really needed was some TLC,’ she says.

Exterior renovations

Wooden crossback dining chairs are by Nordina Home (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

The biggest task was replacing all the windows, including five sets of triple sash windows in the living and dining rooms.

‘The local tradesman who worked on these said he’d never seen windows like them in Bath – they really are majestic,’ Joanna explains.

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(Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

The Bath stone chimneys and masonry were repointed and the exterior repainted. ‘This soft stone tends to crumble, so it was important to shore it up,’ Joanna explains.

Ornate plasterwork

Inside, much of the house was repainted. As she worked their way through the ground floor, Joanna fell in love with the decorative coving, which the previous owners had stripped back.

‘There are three beautiful designs,’ she says. ‘Acanthus leaf in the living room, grape and vine in the kitchen and egg and dart in the hallway. We decided not to paint these – a decision I’m very happy with. Leaving them unpainted gives them a much more three-dimensional quality.’

Heritage colour scheme

(Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

Using a clever mix of period-appropriate colours on the walls, faded blues and reds in the soft furnishings, and artwork with strong pops of colour, the living room colour scheme brings classical and contemporary style together beautifully.

When it comes to the use of colour in the decoration, Joanna’s choices are often guided by art.

It’s not only centuries-old art that inspires Joanna, but also the work of her daughter, artist Georgie Mason.

‘Georgie’s work features throughout the house – from pencil sketches to bright oil paintings,’ Joanna explains. ‘I often pick out the colours in her pieces and choose soft furnishings in similar hues.’

Neutral kitchen

A shaker-style kitchen, complete with an island, was already installed when Joanna moved in.

Drawn to ceramics with blue glaze and pattern, she often collects plates and mugs from seaside artisans.

Feature staircase

Walls painted in Wimborne White by Farrow & Ball (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

A standout feature of the house, the Bath stone cantilever staircase has been painted to match the hallway and landing walls.

A time-worn family rug adds a bohemian note to the traditional space.

Luxury bathroom

Similar tiles are Rosso Square marble mosaic tiles by Starel Stones (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

The tiled bathroom, fitted by previous owners, has a luxurious, spa-like feel.

Classic bedroom scheme

(Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

The guest bedroom feels warm and inviting with its rich wood, a pair of comfortable cane armchairs in their original fabric, found at a local hospice shop, and touches of gold and yellow.

The antique chest of drawers once sat in Joanna’s childhood bedroom, while the Georgian writing desk was inherited from her parents. Joanna made the leaf prints above the fireplace herself.

Her aunt made the beautiful patchwork quilt on the bed from clothes and fabrics Joanna remembers from childhood – creating a complete history in fabric.

By filling the rooms with treasured antiques and modern art, Joanna has created a home that is simultaneously classical and contemporary – one that, she says, ‘embraces all the things I love the most: family, antiques, art, colour and good architecture’.