The five properties we couldn't stop looking at on Rightmove this year – and for good reason

Okay, we must admit we love a good nosy about in other people's homes as much as the next person. If you're anything like us, then the idea of killing time by just scrolling through homes on Rightmove isn't a foreign concept.

While some people take to property websites intending to actually buy a house, the remainder of us are just there to fantasise about homes that are more or less way out of our tax bracket.

Luckily for those of us who fit in the latter category, Rightmove has released its report of the most-viewed homes of 2023 – and needless to say, they're beauties in their own right. Luxury beauties, at that.

So without further ado, here are Rightmove's top five most-viewed homes of the year, ranging from multi-million mansions to estates, and even castles. Yes, castles.

The most viewed homes on Rightmove in 2023

1. A £4.5 million home in Warwickshire

We're starting strong with this Arts and Crafts-style house built just 15 years ago.

Shenstone House can be located just on the edge of a picturesque village in Warwickshire and boasts a not-so-humble seven bedrooms throughout the property. If you think about it, that's enough for each room to embrace a myriad of different bedroom trends, no?

(Image credit: Rightmove)

The house is constructed in two halves: one side of impressive stone and the other in beautiful red brick and timber for the best of both worlds.

What's more, Shenstone House is set within 16 sprawling acres, encircled by private woodland so expansive that you'll never get tired of fleshing out garden ideas.

Not to mention, there's also a large garden pond, a manicured topiary maze, an impressive water feature, and a thriving walled garden.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

2. A £2.3 million seaside home in Ayrshire

This six-bedroom home offers spellbinding views over the ocean, standing as the ultimate tranquil retreat in the north of Scotland – and let's face it, who doesn't dream of a countryside getaway?

Now sold to some very lucky owners, the home comes with its own gym and built-in sauna for that luxe, hotel feel every single day. If you're looking to have a spa day at home, this gorgeous seaside home easily ticks all the boxes.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

And let's not forget the glass-fronted extension, offering more beautiful views of the sea and maximising the use of natural light throughout the home, which we know is key to boosting mood at home.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

3. A £75 million Grade I-listed mansion in Buckinghamshire

A mansion? Now we're really talking. Set in 40 acres of breath-taking parkland, Denham Place is located just the edge of the village of Denham in Buckinghamshire, going for a not-so-humble guide price of £75 million.

The 12-bedroom main house has been called home by a hefty list of notable figures, as well as big-screen royalty, with the home's original build dating back as far as the late 17th century. Consider this a sure contender on highly-coveted period features.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

What's more, following an extensive eight-year restoration project, the estate has been brought back to the property market in its new and improved glory.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

4. A £3.95 million Gothic house in the Devon countryside

If you're a lover of all things dark and Gothic-inspired, this 12-bedroom majestic Gothic house located on the fringes of Exteter is sure to catch your eye.

This house has evolved from its medieval origins when it originated as the country palace of the bishops of Exeter, to its most recent remodelling in the 1860s by renowned architect, William White.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

The house's modern design accents are blended with incredible original features, including ornate stained glass, wood carvings, and stonework and tiles.

It's the perfect example of how to mix old with new like we've seen in recent trends such as grandmillennial interiors.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

5. A £6.5 million Victorian villa in Eltham Palace

Found within the grounds of the Art Deco wonder that is Eltham Palace in London, Mittisfont Hall is an utterly gorgeous 11-bedroom Victorian villa furnished and decorated with incredible attention to detail. If you're keen on the dark Victorian trend, rest assured you've met your match.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

Restored at the hands of the property's current architect owners, the villa's notable features include mosaic-tiled floors, a blissful glass-floored orangery – perhaps a grand step up from our usual orangery ideas – and a built-in sauna.

The home even has towering metal-framed windows which look out onto expansive lawns (imagine the lawn maintenance that goes behind that), and a floating spiral staircase leading down to the property's snooker room, wine cellar, and gym.

(Image credit: Rightmove)

Well, after that extensive round-up, it's no wonder these show-stopping properties made the cut as Rightmove's most-viewed homes of the year. It's got us wondering what next year's real estate trends will look like.

Here's to more house snooping and daydreaming come 2024!