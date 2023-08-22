It's official: grandmillennial interiors are in! Here's how to nail the gorgeous trend

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Grandmillennial interiors are everywhere at the moment, and little wonder: the cosy interiors trend packs a serious nostalgia punch, making it a brilliant addition to your list of home decor ideas this autumn.

But... what are grandmillennial interiorsa? And how can we incorporate this rising must-try home decor trends into our own abodes?

Well, you'll likely be pleased to know that this one is all about making like Gen Z and millennials, and leaning hard into the well-loved classics of interiors trends gone by.

The grandmillennial interiors trend

A portmanteau of 'grandparent' and 'millennial', the grandmillennial interiors trend puts a huge emphasis on both comfort and nostalgia.

'The world has felt a little turbulent lately, and minimalist interiors don’t quite offer the cocooning feel that we crave from our homes,' explains Georgia Metcalfe, creative director and founder of French Bedroom.

'With that in mind, it’s no surprise that we’re turning to somewhere often nostalgic and synonymous with familiarity and comfort – our grandparents’ houses.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

'The most wonderful thing about this look is that it encourages an eclectic approach to interiors – the fusion of old and new, a combination of stripes and florals and plentiful use of colour and pattern,' continues Georgia.

Advising you look to traditional silhouettes and prints (think voile curtain ideas, vintage toiles, sofa cushions galore, florals or traditional ticking stripes), Georgia adds that you can keep your grandmillennial home feeling fresh by leaning into a maximalist look.

'Try layering contrasting patterns and colours to bring a more modern feel, and you’ll get bonus points for adding a considered colour clash like blush pink and maroon!' she says (check our list of the best colour combinations if you need a little guidance).

How to get the look

Perhaps best summed up as a mixture of Laura Ashley prints, chintzy wallpaper, imaginative paint ideas, and plenty of ruffled edges, grandmillennial is a true rejection of minimalism.

'Don't think of this look as old fashioned,' says Sarah O'Sullivan, trends expert at John Lewis, 'as it's had a new lease of life with the use of vintage inspired furniture, lighting and home accessories that have been updated in bold, eye-catching colours.'



(Image credit: Future PLC/Blackmore Photography Ltd)

Noting that pattern plays a key role, as it 'introduces interest and impact into this interior style', Sarah goes on to suggest that there is an art to layering patterns well.

'You need to be careful not to go overboard,' she says.

'A good rule of thumb is one bold pattern paired with a coordinating stripe or check and some great plain colours that tie into the colours used in the pattern. This will help balance the room without it looking too cluttered.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Of course, it's all well and good to pay attention to decor – but it's just as important to pay attention to your furniture when adopting the grandmillennial interiors trend at home.

'To achieve the look, mix and match antique or vintage furniture with modern items such as bold artwork,' Harriet Pringle, the founder of Narchie, says.

'Opt for bamboo, rattan and Princess Charlotte-inspired wicker as well as antique dark wood furniture. Look for items with intricate detailing, curved lines and decorative features, as well as ruffled and pleated pieces.'



(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Harriet is also suggests that you 'use vintage artwork, family heirlooms, and sentimental objects to create a space with a sense of history and that you have a personal connection with'.

For an even easier alternative, Georgia says you can 'focus on accessories to achieve the characterful essence of grandmillennial decor without having to redecorate an entire room'.

'Combine cushions in clashing prints with plain additions that feature subtle embroidered or ruffled detailing for textural variation,' she explains.

'Mixing and matching means that the look doesn’t feel too precious and contrived which is perfect for creating the personal and relaxed atmosphere that we all enjoy in the bedroom.'

Anyone else suddenly in the mood to cocoon? You'll find us bundled up inside a Laura Ashley blanket come sundown...

What is a grandmillennial? A modern twist on the granny chic trend, grandmillennial interiors (favoured by Gen Z and younger millennials) combine traditional, homey pieces with modern elements – think Laura Ashley meets Wes Anderson, if you need a visual!