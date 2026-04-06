An open plan design transformed this once cramped and disjointed kitchen into a bright and sociable space
Fit for modern family life
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HOME NOTES
WHO LIVES HERE? Louise Foxton, her husband Graham and their three children.
THE PROJECT A kitchen renovation project within a four-bedroom Edwardian detached house in West Yorkshire.
TOTAL COST £45,000
When Louise and Graham Foxton moved into their new home, a detached Edwardian house, the kitchen was cramped and disjointed, and they decided it would have to be renovated to meet the needs of a modern family. ‘Our previous home had an open plan kitchen/living area that worked well for us, so we wanted to recreate that feeling,’ says Louise.
Working closely with the designers at Tom Howley, Louise made tweaks to her original plan in order to achieve her dream space. ‘Kitchens are a big investment, so we visited lots of different showrooms,’ she says. ‘But Tom Howley understood our vision and made useful suggestions. We were going to put the sink on the island, but they suggested we move it. I’m so glad we did; it would’ve looked cluttered otherwise.’
The final result is a practical yet pretty family kitchen that incorporates many of Louise’s original design ideas. ‘This isn’t a rustic kitchen, but I did want to add natural elements. Our colour palette is neutral so that we could easily layer different textures. The wooden butcher’s block and pantry help the kitchen feel more grounded,’ says Louise.Article continues below
‘It’s a kitchen and living space, so we wanted both areas to flow and feel cohesive, instead of battling with each other,’ she adds. ‘Now, it’s the heart of the home and we’re so happy with it.’
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Maddie Balcombe joined the Ideal Home team as Editorial Assistant in December 2024. Having always been a keen writer and reader, she graduated from Cardiff University with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism, and a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism, in June 2024.
Maddie’s time at university cemented her interest in homeware and interior design; deciding how to decorate her new dorm room was a highlight of each year!
After her studies, Maddie kickstarted her career by freelancing for a number of women’s lifestyle magazines – including Woman&Home and Woman’s Weekly – before making the leap to interiors and joining the Ideal Home team full-time.