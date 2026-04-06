An open plan design transformed this once cramped and disjointed kitchen into a bright and sociable space

HOME NOTES WHO LIVES HERE? Louise Foxton, her husband Graham and their three children. THE PROJECT A kitchen renovation project within a four-bedroom Edwardian detached house in West Yorkshire. TOTAL COST £45,000

When Louise and Graham Foxton moved into their new home, a detached Edwardian house, the kitchen was cramped and disjointed, and they decided it would have to be renovated to meet the needs of a modern family. ‘Our previous home had an open plan kitchen/living area that worked well for us, so we wanted to recreate that feeling,’ says Louise.

‘We wanted to add natural materials to soften the marble and make the space feel grounded.’ This is the Hartford kitchen by Tom Howley, with organic White worktop from Caesarstone. (Image credit: Tom Howley)

Working closely with the designers at Tom Howley, Louise made tweaks to her original plan in order to achieve her dream space. ‘Kitchens are a big investment, so we visited lots of different showrooms,’ she says. ‘But Tom Howley understood our vision and made useful suggestions. We were going to put the sink on the island, but they suggested we move it. I’m so glad we did; it would’ve looked cluttered otherwise.’

‘Glass pendants keep the full run of the kitchen visible, while adding light and interest’

‘Open shelving breaks up the run of cupboards and adds interest.’ To create similar shelving, try Bergshult/Ramshult wall shelf in Grey Beige, £21, Ikea. (Image credit: Tom Howley)

The final result is a practical yet pretty family kitchen that incorporates many of Louise’s original design ideas. ‘This isn’t a rustic kitchen, but I did want to add natural elements. Our colour palette is neutral so that we could easily layer different textures. The wooden butcher’s block and pantry help the kitchen feel more grounded,’ says Louise.

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‘We wanted industrial style appliances to juxtapose the style of the kitchen, and loved the look of this cooker when we saw it in the Tom Howley showroom.’ Electric double oven with 120cm six burner and griddle, £6,299, Bertazzoni (Image credit: Tom Howley)

‘It’s a kitchen and living space, so we wanted both areas to flow and feel cohesive, instead of battling with each other,’ she adds. ‘Now, it’s the heart of the home and we’re so happy with it.’

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