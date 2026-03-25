Packed full of clever design ideas, this kitchen is perfect for family life, work and entertaining

WHO LIVES HERE? Katie Sanderson lives here with her husband Nick and two children, Max, eight, and five-year-old Minnie.

When Katie and her family moved from East Dulwich to Streatham Hill two years ago, they knew their new home had potential - but just not quite for family life as it was.

‘The couple who lived here before had been here for a long time,’ says Katie. ‘It was set up to suit a couple, rather than a family – the kitchen was tucked away in the darkest corner at the back of the house.’ Meanwhile, the garden was breathtaking. ‘They were amazing gardeners. We’ve inherited this beautiful space, and I think that was the focus.’

‘Leaving space under the island makes it feel more like a considered piece of furniture. It also adds to the feeling of light and space in the room as you can see the floor underneath.’ (Image credit: Herringbone House)

Their first Christmas here was the catalyst for change. ‘We hosted 12 guests, which felt cramped,’ says Katie. ‘The kitchen didn’t work for us, despite the large room size.’

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Katie envisioned a kitchen that was part of the home’s flow rather than hidden away. ‘I wanted a kitchen that works for entertaining and family life, but closer to the light and nearer to the garden,’ she says. ‘So we brought it right into the main room. It actually takes up more space now, but somehow it makes the room feel bigger.’

That’s when she turned to kitchen, cabinet and furniture makers, Herringbone House. ‘I’d heard amazing things from friends who thoroughly recommended them,’ she says.

‘And because everything is solid wood, I knew it would be durable – something the children could bash around without breaking. Plus, everything is fully bespoke, which was really important to me, as I had quite specific ideas.’

One of those ideas was shaped by her work. ‘I’m an upholsterer,’ says Katie, ‘so I wanted the island to be the perfect width for a roll of fabric. It means it can double as a cutting table, which is brilliant.’

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Plus, there are hidden sockets installed under the island, which are ideal for using a vacuum cleaner or laptops.

‘Open shelves were essential – I needed a place to display my flea market and eBay finds without it feeling cluttered.'

For a similar rail, try the Ellington Hanging Rail & S Hooks, Brass, £125, Neptune (Image credit: Herringbone House)

Designer Lucy from Herringbone House helped transform those ideas into a cohesive plan. ‘She completely understood what we wanted and added a few great design suggestions I’d never have thought of, including clever hinges and tea towel hooks,’ says Katie.

‘In fact, the first design was almost perfect – it’s all the small, considered details which make it amazing.’

‘Lucy suggested an appliance garage – our coffee machine, toaster and air fryer are stored there, with plugs built in and a bifold door to hide clutter while keeping everything ready to use. It’s a great addition to the kitchen.’

(Image credit: Herringbone House)

The pantry cupboard is full of innovative storage options, from door-mounted spice racks, deep drawers and adjustable shelves to sockets so the microwave can be hidden inside. An internal worktop creates space for breakfast prep, keeping mess to a minimum.

For similar splashback tiles, try the Ideal Home collection Tanjin Sand Tiles (10.7cm x 10.7cm), £67.25 per sqm, Topps Tiles (Image credit: Herringbone House)

‘The worktops are quartz but have a vein running through them, so make a good alternative to marble but are much more hardwearing. The island is perfect for entertaining – we can lay out all the food on it.’

(Image credit: Herringbone House)

Even the installation was seamless. ‘Nothing went wrong – literally nothing,’ she says. ‘They finished the installation a week early, which was lucky because I’d booked a surprise 70th birthday party for my mum. They really pushed to complete it on the day.’

Now the kitchen feels like a calm, characterful space and is completely theirs. ‘I love the colour – it’s not quite sage, not quite blue, just this soft shade that goes with everything,’ says Katie. ‘And the brushed brass gives it a lovely lived-in quality. I wanted a durable, solid wood kitchen because I knew it would last a lifetime.’

We’ve colour-matched the green from the cabinets to other areas around the house, because it’s such a nice shade.

(Image credit: Herringbone House)

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