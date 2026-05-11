How to host outdoors when it’s raining – 5 ways to entertain guests, whatever the weather

The UK is no stranger to spring and summer showers – our weather is famously unpredictable, and as we race into peak outdoor living season, it’s worth learning how to host outdoors when it’s raining.

The best outdoor living room ideas should, ideally, be weatherproof in the UK. A covered seating area is key to making a space usable year-round, rain or shine, and there are plenty of ways to protect it from the elements.

Here's how to host outdoors when it's raining.

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1. Get creative with a pergola

(Image credit: Future/Megan Taylor)

If you’re wondering how to host outdoors when it’s raining, you’ll want to take a look at some pergola ideas. Structures that come with a retractable roof, like this Klikstrom Alizé Square Pergola from B&Q, are ideal for protecting guests from the elements.

‘Invest in a pergola with a roof you can put on and off again,’ agrees garden designer Zoe Claymore.

You can even buy pergolas with side panels, like this Outsunny 4m x 3m Metal Pergola from Wayfair, which provides a more effective shield against the rain when it’s windy.

'Lightweight shelters like mesh greenhouses or pop-up gazebos simply aren’t designed for prolonged exposure to wind, rain, and frost,’ says Andrew White, outdoor expert at Harbour Lifestyle. ‘Permanent alternatives, like pergolas, offer year-round protection while instantly elevating the look of a garden.’

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Backyard Discovery Brendan Sail Shade Cedar Wood Outdoor Patio Pergola £599 at B&Q This 3.7m x 3.1m pergola comes with a canopy and powerport (USB and USB-C ports).

Wayfair.co.uk Blue Elephant Mandalc Aluminum Pergola With Canopy & Reviews | Wayfair.co.uk £369.99 at Wayfair Perfect for creating covered hosting space next to the house. Outsunny 4x3m Full Cassette Electric Retractable Awning for Patio Door Window £739.50 at Debenhams A retractable awning offers the same sheltering benefits as a pergola, but can be hidden away when you're not using it.

2. Go for a gazebo

(Image credit: Future/Adam Carter)

Andrew advised against pop-up gazebos, but sturdier models are well-equipped for hosting outdoors when it's raining. They make fantastic garden shade ideas in the summer, too.

'Aluminium-framed gazebos with louvre roofs are becoming more and more popular, giving you the freedom to control shade and shelter from rain with ease, no matter what the unpredictable British weather has in store,' says Darren Craven, furniture lead at British Garden Centres.

'For a lighter, brighter feel, polycarbonate roof gazebos with aluminium frames are a top choice. They provide shelter while maintaining an open, airy atmosphere, making them ideal for summer afternoons and evenings at home.'

This Outsunny Polycarbonate Hardtop Gazebo from Debenhams has an aluminium frame and curtains.

Outsunny Polycarbonate Hardtop Gazebo With Aluminium Frame and Curtains £413.95 at Debenhams Gazebos with curtains are perfect for blocking rain and sunlight. OUTSUNNY 3 X 4 M Outdoor Garden Gazebo With Upf50+ Double roof, Beige £273.70 at Debenhams Another beautiful gazebo with elegant beige curtains and a UPF50+ roof. Palram Canopia Palram Canopia Ledro 4300mm Rectangle Grey Garden Gazebo £5140 at Argos If you're looking for an investment piece, this elegant gazebo acts like a garden room.