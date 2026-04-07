This bathroom took a risk mixing patterned tiles and wallpaper, and the finished result is beautiful
This homeowner trusted her instincts when choosing colours and wallpapers, resulting in an eye-catching bathroom
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HOME NOTES
WHO LIVES HERE? Lorna Thomas lives here with husband Harvey and three children.
THE PROJECT A new bathroom as part of a modern extension to a Cornish barn conversion.
TOTAL COST £12,000
When Lorna and her husband Harvey took on their 1960s barn conversion, it needed a complete overhaul, and one of the last spaces to be tackled was the bathroom — now one of the most striking rooms in the house. ‘My mother -in-law says it’s like stepping into one of the bathrooms on the Titanic, which I love the thought of,’ says Lorna. ‘Timeless, but with a fresh, modern twist.’
The main inspiration for the bathroom colour scheme came from an Alice Palmer wallpaper that Lorna loved. ‘I wanted something fun, and the colours worked so beautifully together,’ she says. ‘I had also long admired the stripy Ca’Pietra tiles and now had a chance to use them.’
‘Wall cladding adds a traditional, country-cottage feel, and makes the space feel warmer and cosier. Having all the wallpaper might have felt too much, and it would have probably dated a lot quicker,' she adds.Article continues below
Having a decent bath was also high on Lorna’s wish list, as was a space that made a statement. ‘I wanted a wow moment the second you walked in,’ says Lorna. The vanity and bath take centre stage, while the loo is discreetly tucked away around the corner.
Throughout the process, Lorna worked closely with Jaye from JJ Bathrooms, with whom she had previously collaborated on other projects. ‘Jaye knows bathrooms inside out. We could move through decisions very quickly,’ says Lorna.
Today, the finished space feels both timeless and bold — a balance Lorna credits to trusting her instincts. ‘You have to go with what you love,’ she says.
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Ali has been the Houses Editor at Ideal Home for the past two years, following 12 years in interiors magazines, writing features, interviewing homeowners and styling shoots. She's now in charge of finding all the most inspiring and special homes to appear in Ideal Home magazine.