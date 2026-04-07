This bathroom took a risk mixing patterned tiles and wallpaper, and the finished result is beautiful

HOME NOTES WHO LIVES HERE? Lorna Thomas lives here with husband Harvey and three children. THE PROJECT A new bathroom as part of a modern extension to a Cornish barn conversion. TOTAL COST £12,000

When Lorna and her husband Harvey took on their 1960s barn conversion, it needed a complete overhaul, and one of the last spaces to be tackled was the bathroom — now one of the most striking rooms in the house. ‘My mother -in-law says it’s like stepping into one of the bathrooms on the Titanic, which I love the thought of,’ says Lorna. ‘Timeless, but with a fresh, modern twist.’

The main inspiration for the bathroom colour scheme came from an Alice Palmer wallpaper that Lorna loved. ‘I wanted something fun, and the colours worked so beautifully together,’ she says. ‘I had also long admired the stripy Ca’Pietra tiles and now had a chance to use them.’

‘Wall cladding adds a traditional, country-cottage feel, and makes the space feel warmer and cosier. Having all the wallpaper might have felt too much, and it would have probably dated a lot quicker,' she adds.

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(Image credit: JJ bathrooms / Ca Pietra)

Having a decent bath was also high on Lorna’s wish list, as was a space that made a statement. ‘I wanted a wow moment the second you walked in,’ says Lorna. The vanity and bath take centre stage, while the loo is discreetly tucked away around the corner.

‘This design feels girly and pretty yet has enough traditional elements -I don’t think it will date

Throughout the process, Lorna worked closely with Jaye from JJ Bathrooms, with whom she had previously collaborated on other projects. ‘Jaye knows bathrooms inside out. We could move through decisions very quickly,’ says Lorna.

(Image credit: JJ bathrooms / Ca Pietra)

Today, the finished space feels both timeless and bold — a balance Lorna credits to trusting her instincts. ‘You have to go with what you love,’ she says.

Get the look

Textured Stripe Shower Curtain £16 at Dunelm If you're not brave enough to dive in with pink stripe tiles, a stripe shower curtain is an affordable way to dip your toe into the look. Anthropologie Ellen Merchant Cottage Bath Towel Collection £18 at Anthropologie Introduce a floral pattern through some pretty towels like these Ellen Merchant ones from Anthropologie. They come in three colourways. John Lewis John Lewis Dalston Aluminium Rectangular Wall Mirror, 100 X 60cm £176 at John Lewis You can't go wrong with a traditional gold edged mirror to add a touch of luxury and pull a pretty bathroom scheme together. Supersize the mirror to make a statement over a vanity.