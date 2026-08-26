These days, mirrors aren’t just used for practical purposes, placed in places like above the bathroom sink where you need to look at yourself. They’re also utilised as a decorating tool to reflect light, make a room appear bigger and make spaces look stylish. And while interior experts are fully on board with this sentiment, there are a few places where they recommend not to hang a mirror.

Whether you’re thinking of living room mirror ideas or bedroom mirror placements, there are spots within these rooms that the pros say are best avoided when hanging a mirror. Some placements might make the room look more cluttered, while others might be distracting.

‘I think one of the biggest mistakes people often make is looking at a blank wall and thinking, “a mirror would fit there”, without thinking about what that mirror will actually reflect,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘It effectively puts whatever sits opposite it on display twice. You could end up making the room feel busier rather than bigger.’

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1. Opposite a TV

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Whether you have a conversation-first living room or not, it’s not recommended to accentuate your TV to the point of doubling its streaming. And that’s exactly what’s going to happen if you hang a mirror on the wall directly opposite the television.

‘I’d advise against placing one directly opposite and at the same height as your television, as this will reflect glare and movement and will be distracting,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘This doesn’t mean that you can’t position one on the wall opposite your television, but just be mindful that it’s placed at a different height so it’s not directly reflecting the screen.’

2. Opposite cluttered areas

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Inevitably, some areas of your home will be more cluttered than others. But these are not the spots you want to highlight and visually double the clutter with the help of a mirror reflection.

‘I always avoid hanging mirrors directly opposite any naturally cluttered space. A well-positioned mirror is a great way to make a narrow hallway feel more spacious – but if it reflects the coats, shoes and bags that generally gather by the door, you’ve visually doubled all of it. And the same goes for kitchens where the main reflection might be dirty pots, appliances, or even the bin,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

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3. Opposite the bed

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

If you’re wondering where to put a mirror in a bedroom, just know that it’s not ideal to hang it opposite the bed. And that’s both from a practical point of view and if you take the principles of feng shui into consideration.

‘In bedrooms, I’d be cautious about placing a mirror directly opposite the bed, as seeing movement or your reflection at night can feel visually stimulating and, according to feng shui principles, can disrupt a sense of calm,’ explains Nicky Emlick, creative director at Sofa.com. ‘I’d also avoid positioning mirrors directly opposite windows where they catch strong sunlight, as this can create uncomfortable glare, particularly with strong afternoon or evening light.’

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Nicky at Sofa.com concludes with some tips on where it’s best to hang a mirror instead, ‘Use mirrors to reflect something intentional and attractive, such as artwork, greenery, architectural details or a pleasant view. I’d recommend positioning a mirror where it can reflect something you want to highlight, while also helping to enhance the sense of space and light.’