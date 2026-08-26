Lavazza's new milk frother has been saving me a small fortune this summer. The price of a takeaway coffee is always a contentious topic and in London, where a latte can set you back at least £4, adding ice for an extra 50p definitely adds up.

So I've been shunning iced lattes on the go for ones made at home with the help of my bean-to-cup coffee machine (which is a godsend for saving me money year round). And with the help of this slimline milk frother, I think I've managed to make better coffees too – especially with the help of the cold milk froth setting.

Here's what I've been enjoying about this new addition to my coffee corner, which is currently on sale for half of its RRP over at Amazon for £49 down from £78.99.

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Lavazza a Modo Mio Milkeasy Plus Electric Milk Frother £49 at Amazon UK Quiet, slim and with four different frothing options available, what's not to like about this slimline pick?

Cold foam on coffee is a big deal over in the US, but less known here in the UK. In some case it's sweetened with syrup, but it mainly consists of a frothed, aerated cold milk which when combined with a shot of espresso makes for a delectable summer drink.

Most milk frothers, until recently, didn't have the capability for hot and cold frothing. That means that a standard iced latte at home just consisted of coffee and cold milk – unless you had a do-it-all automatic coffee machine like the De'Longhi Eletta Ultra with its incredible cold frothing abilities.

The cold milk foam option on Lavazza's new frother has been my favourite part of testing it altogether. Don't get me wrong, the foam it can whizz up for lattes and cappuccinos is impressive but it's the ability to create that cold foam effect that I've been living for this summer.

(Image credit: Future)

As well as combining beautifully with a shot of espresso over ice, it has a great level of air to it that means it rises right to top of my glass creating a gradient effect. Its operation is super quiet and it's proven very easy to keep clean thus far too. All you have to do is give the whisk and the non-stick interior a thorough wash in the sink (definitely NOT the dishwasher) and leave to dry.

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The slim profile of this frother means it fits neatly alongside my coffee machine, the Sage Barista Express Impress, too. As mine is an older generation Sage, it doesn't have the capability for cold milk frothing so these two together have made the perfect pairing in recent months.

(Image credit: Future)

The drawbacks of using this frother that I've picked up on so far is that the maximum fill line on the interior can be tricky to make out in certain lights and that it can only really froth enough milk for one coffee at a time.

Plus, as someone who is slowly trying to transition to all-white kitchen appliances, I wish there was more choice of colour. If you feel the same way, the new Philips Baristina might be a more palatable colour choice (£84.99 via Amazon).

Others who swear by a totally-clear-countertops kitchen might prefer a handheld whisk altogether. Nigella Lawson swears by a £10 handheld version from Aerolatte for her morning matcha.