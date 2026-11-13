‘Since using this, there is zero condensation and my windows are now bone dry’ – B&Q has slashed the price of its must-have smart dehumidifier to under £100

As part of the B&Q Black Friday Sale , the retailer is selling a smart dehumidifier for under £100. If you’ve been struggling with damp this autumn, the TCP Smart White Portable Dehumidifier (was £160, now £98) may be a wise investment.

The best dehumidifiers offer a simple and reliable solution to the build-up of damp, mould and condensation during winter. They’re also great at drying washing fast , making them even more handy to have in your home when the mercury plummets.

If you’ve been struggling to get rid of damp in your home, a dehumidifier is a must-try. But while the top models can be fairly pricey, the TCP is a great price right now and has the reviews to back it up.

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A dehumidifier works by extracting excess moisture from the air in your house in order to maintain an ideal humidity level so you can live comfortably. This is because not only will a build-up of damp and mould damage your home, but it can negatively affect your family's physical health, too.

As I mentioned, the best dehumidifier models are often expensive, easily costing hundreds of pounds. As the TCP Smart Portable Dehumidifier has dropped just below £100, this is a deal worth looking at.

This smart 12L/d dehumidifier has a built-in HEPA filter, which means it will extract allergens as well as excess water, providing cleaner air to breathe. If you don’t already have one of the best air purifiers in your home, this is a good feature to look out for.

B&Q states the TCP Smart dehumidifier is compact and quiet, with a large 2L water tank. It has an auto-shut-off function and a transparent water level indicator, making it easy to keep an eye on when the tank needs emptying. It also offers three dehumidifier modes and two speeds.

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(Image credit: B&Q)

This budget dehumidifier is also compatible with Alexa and Google home as well as iOS and Android smartphones. You don’t need a smart hub either to set it up. This makes it easy to control your dehumidifier from your phone, allowing you to keep a closer eye on your humidity levels. Alternatively, you can invest in a hygrometer if you want your home’s humidity levels on show in your home at all times.

The TCP dehumidifier has 134 reviews, with 103 being 5-star, with customers stating it effectively reduced humidity and condensation in their homes.

‘Great product, really efficient with low noise. Good capacity and very convenient. Highly recommend this one,’ says one.

‘Early days yet, but seems like a great piece of kit. I have excess moisture in my bedroom at present (very old windows) and as such I was required to clean mould off the window frames regularly and there was always a large amount of condensation every morning. Since using this, there is zero condensation and my windows are now bone dry. Would thoroughly recommend this dehumidifier!’ said another.

Alternatively, here are a few more dehumidifiers members of the Ideal Team have tested and recommended.

If you're looking or an affordable dehumidifier, this one is well-reveiwed and offers plenty of attractive features - it's worth a try in my book.