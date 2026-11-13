Stacey Dooley’s breathtaking vintage Murano glass chandelier is social media-famous – and I just found an affordable alternative at Next

As far as celebrity homes go, Stacey Dooley’s is a firm Ideal Home office favourite and one we often look to for a dose of stylish interiors. Stacey famously has great taste, both in terms of her interior design decisions and her fashion sense. But few of her pieces are as famous as the breathtaking chandelier hung above her dining table. And I just discovered that Next is selling a chandelier which is pretty much a dead ringer for Stacey’s, only more accessible and affordable.

The Messina white glass chandelier from Next is selling for £399 and it makes for a beautiful dining room lighting idea, but equally, it would work well in other spaces, too – whether it’s the lounge or a hallway with high ceilings as one existing customer wrote, ‘Bought this for our front room, it's very beautiful and unique, and very good quality.’

Next Messina White Chandelier Ceiling Light £399 at Next

When Stacey first posted her impressive tiered white Murano glass chandelier, she shared that it was a vintage purchase. Murano glass is the most prestigious kind of glass handmade by artisans who have perfected their craft over many generations across centuries on the island of Murano in Venice, Italy. So given the fact Stacey’s chandelier is made with Murano glass, the size of it and that it’s vintage, it’s very safe to assume it cost a lot more than £400.

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The Next chandelier is smaller compared to the Murano glass one, featuring less tiers. But the design and the flower petal shape of the glass pieces is the same on both. The hardware is also different – while Stacey’s chandelier comes with chrome-finish fittings, Next’s features warmer antique brass-finish hardware which I personally prefer.

(Image credit: Next)

And even though Next’s version is smaller, the brand still warns to check that the spot you’re planning to install it in is strong enough to hold it as it’s rather heavy – 16.2 kg heavy to be specific. But if a white chandelier is not in keeping with your home’s colour scheme, Next also has amber and green colourways available, as well as flush ceiling light versions.

Alternatives

M&S Glass Textured Green Chandelier £250 at M&S If you prefer lighting that's a bit moodier then this dark olive green glass design from M&S will be more up your street. Lighting Direct Wisteria River Glass Chandelier £180 at Lighting Direct Similarly to the Next one, this chandelier, too, is a very close lookalike to Stacey's chandelier, just quite a bit smaller. Vogue Lighting Chantilly Ribbed 12 Light Chandelier £299 at Dunelm If you prefer the heavily layered look of Stacey's chandelier, this design from Vogue Lighting recreates it more closely. The shape of the glass is more tubular than flower petal-shaped though.

As already mentioned, this is not the first time I’m swooning over Stacey Dooley’s home (or anyone from the Ideal Home team, to be fair). Whether it’s Stacey’s Scandi-style oversized paper lampshade or her iconic Togo sofa, we’re always taking notes.

But since she has quite the expensive taste - while other pieces from her home are vintage and therefore hard to come by - it’s often worth looking into more budget-friendly ways to emulate the look, or at least take inspiration from it.

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Would you spend £399 on this beautiful, statement chandelier from Next to get the Stacey Dooley look for less?